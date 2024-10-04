According to the French leader Emmanuel Macron, there is a high probability that the European Union may disappear in the near future.

The EU was on the verge of collapse

According to Macron, the European Union "may die" if it does not become more competitive compared to the US and China.

He made this statement during the Berlin Global Dialogue.

The French president complains that official Brussels "over-regulates and under-invests".

He is also troubled by the fact that Washington and Beijing have overtaken the EU in terms of economic growth and investment.

According to Macron, members of the union must also insist that the rules of global trade remain fair.

The EU may die, we are on the threshold of a very important moment. Our old model of over-regulating and under-investing is over. In the next two to three years, if we stick to our classic agenda, we will be out of the market. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron demands that the EU make specific decisions

The President of Ukraine called on official Brussels to promote the creation of cross-border companies capable of competing with American ones.

Faced with his own domestic financial pressures, Macron approved a temporary tax on France's biggest companies, backing his new government's strategy, even if it marks a departure from his pro-business stance, reporters said.

It is also worth noting that last month the French leader spoke about the "peace of tomorrow", calling the existing international order unjust.