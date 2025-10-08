Macron's impeachment demand — what the French parliament decided
Category
World
Publication date

Macron's impeachment demand — what the French parliament decided

How the political crisis in France is unfolding
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

On October 8, it officially became known that the bureau of the French National Assembly rejected the initiative of left-wing political forces to impeach French leader Emmanuel Macron amid the political crisis.

Points of attention

  • The decision by the Bureau highlights the division within the political spectrum, with different parties having varying stances on how to address the current political turmoil in France.
  • President Macron has called for defining a 'platform of action and stability' within two days, emphasizing the need to navigate the crisis and restore stability in the country.

How the political crisis in France is unfolding

The Bureau of the National Assembly has rejected the initiative to impeach President Macron, which was submitted by the ultra-left France Invincible with the support of a total of 104 deputies from left-wing parties, Le Figaro reports.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that at the stage of consideration in the bureau, 10 voted against bringing the issue up for consideration, while only 5 voted in favor, and 5 abstained, including representatives from the right-wing populist "National Union".

In addition, it is noted that more moderate left-wing parties are demanding that the French leader appoint a prime minister from their ranks.

What is important to understand is that the political crisis in the republic has significantly escalated since October 6, when the recently appointed Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, resigned.

In light of recent events, there have been calls to dissolve parliament and call early elections, as well as calls for the resignation of the French president.

Macron then called on his minister to define a "platform of action and stability" within the next two days.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Frozen Rosactives for Ukraine. Belgium under pressure
The EU is trying to pressure Belgium
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroyed over 50% of Russian armored vehicles and artillery stocks
Russian army losses are steadily increasing
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tomahawk for Ukraine. What reaction to expect from Putin
Putin is powerless and will not stop the provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?