Macron's impeachment demand — what the French parliament decided

On October 8, it officially became known that the bureau of the French National Assembly rejected the initiative of left-wing political forces to impeach French leader Emmanuel Macron amid the political crisis.

How the political crisis in France is unfolding

The Bureau of the National Assembly has rejected the initiative to impeach President Macron, which was submitted by the ultra-left France Invincible with the support of a total of 104 deputies from left-wing parties, Le Figaro reports. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that at the stage of consideration in the bureau, 10 voted against bringing the issue up for consideration, while only 5 voted in favor, and 5 abstained, including representatives from the right-wing populist "National Union".

In addition, it is noted that more moderate left-wing parties are demanding that the French leader appoint a prime minister from their ranks.

What is important to understand is that the political crisis in the republic has significantly escalated since October 6, when the recently appointed Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, resigned.

In light of recent events, there have been calls to dissolve parliament and call early elections, as well as calls for the resignation of the French president.

Macron then called on his minister to define a "platform of action and stability" within the next two days.