Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Broddi is convinced that the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center is one of Ukraine's main trump cards in the war against Russia.

Magyar congratulates the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center on its holiday

During its tours, the “Second Army of the World” gave birth to, among others, one of the strategic aces in the deck of cards of Ukraine: the undisputed number 1 on the planet in terms of combat capability, technological capabilities and effectiveness among the existing special services of the world. That infernal ace of spades is called the “Alpha” Special Operations Center of the SBU. And today is their Day, Alphas. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to Magyar, he is not going to announce the entire list of Ukraine's "strategic blackjack".

However, he made it clear that there are already a lot of trump cards, but the main ones remain unchanged — volunteers and the people.

From the distant Bakhmut 2022, side by side with the Alphas. The Magyar Birds gained real combat unmanned experience precisely in daily joint operations with Alpha. They were led at that difficult time by Cousteau, the current Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, — emphasized the SBS commander. Share

As Madyar noted, recently there has truly been a fantastic breakthrough in the development and capabilities of the Security Service of Ukraine.