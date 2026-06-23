Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Broddi is convinced that the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center is one of Ukraine's main trump cards in the war against Russia.
Points of attention
- The CSO Alpha serves as a potent argument for Ukraine on the global geopolitical stage, showcasing its strength and efficiency in special operations.
- The Alpha Special Operations Center is hailed as the undisputed number one in combat capability and effectiveness among the world's special services, solidifying its position as a strategic ace for Ukraine.
Magyar congratulates the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center on its holiday
According to Magyar, he is not going to announce the entire list of Ukraine's "strategic blackjack".
However, he made it clear that there are already a lot of trump cards, but the main ones remain unchanged — volunteers and the people.
As Madyar noted, recently there has truly been a fantastic breakthrough in the development and capabilities of the Security Service of Ukraine.
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