During the year of its existence, the Unmanned Systems Forces group destroyed 100,000 Russian servicemen – the equivalent of the forces and means that the aggressor state threw against Ukraine in 2022.
Points of attention
- The Unmanned Systems Forces group has destroyed over 100,000 Russian occupiers within a year of its existence, showcasing their significant impact on the battlefield.
- Commander Robert Browdy emphasized the effectiveness of the group in neutralizing enemy targets and servicemen, underscoring their strategic importance in countering aggression.
The USF neutralized over 100,000 Russian occupiers in the year of its existence
This was announced by the commander of the SBS, Robert Brovdy (“Magyar”), on June 4.
Brovdy also noted that the Unmanned Systems Forces group was created on June 11, 2025, consisting of 12 units. During the year of its existence, according to his information, 350 thousand verified enemy targets were destroyed or hit, 1.65 million combat missions were performed (about 5,000 sorties daily).
Among the sensitive targets:
248 enemy air defense units;
817 tanks;
1379 armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers;
4890 guns;
342 self-propelled guns;
281 MLRS:
26,430 units of logistics equipment;
29,903 reconnaissance UAVs;
7,633 Shahed/Gerber drones;
13 airplanes and helicopters;
10,848 departure points;
100,082 Russian servicemen, of whom 53,477 were killed and 46,605 were wounded.
The group's plan for next year is 200,000 Russian military personnel and 650,000 targets, Broddi specified.
And he concluded: "Kyiv will never happen again in three days."
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