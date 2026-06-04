Unmanned systems forces hit over 100,000 Russian occupiers during the year — "Magyar"

During the year of its existence, the Unmanned Systems Forces group destroyed 100,000 Russian servicemen – the equivalent of the forces and means that the aggressor state threw against Ukraine in 2022.

The USF neutralized over 100,000 Russian occupiers in the year of its existence

This was announced by the commander of the SBS, Robert Brovdy (“Magyar”), on June 4.

He recalled that in February 2022, Russia sent about 35,000 "elite" paratroopers, special forces, marines, etc. to capture "Kyiv in three days." The total number of Russian troops at the time of the attack on Ukraine was 180,000 people in all four directions of the offensive (Kyiv, Siversky/Slobozhansky, Donetsk-Luhansk, and southern Tavria). Share

Brovdy also noted that the Unmanned Systems Forces group was created on June 11, 2025, consisting of 12 units. During the year of its existence, according to his information, 350 thousand verified enemy targets were destroyed or hit, 1.65 million combat missions were performed (about 5,000 sorties daily).

Among the sensitive targets:

248 enemy air defense units;

817 tanks;

1379 armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers;

4890 guns;

342 self-propelled guns;

281 MLRS:

26,430 units of logistics equipment;

29,903 reconnaissance UAVs;

7,633 Shahed/Gerber drones;

13 airplanes and helicopters;

10,848 departure points;

100,082 Russian servicemen, of whom 53,477 were killed and 46,605 were wounded.

The group's plan for next year is 200,000 Russian military personnel and 650,000 targets, Broddi specified.