Magyar named the main "key" to Putin's collapse
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Politics
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Magyar named the main "key" to Putin's collapse

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar explained why Crimea is so important to Putin
Читати українською

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, is convinced that the collapse of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin with the Ukrainian Crimea. He also voiced the prediction that this will happen suddenly, but the process has already started thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively targeting enemy air defenses, remnants of the fleet, and the Russian shadow fleet to weaken Putin's control over Crimea.
  • Magyar emphasizes that Crimea will play a pivotal role in Putin's downfall and compares the situation to past dictatorships that collapsed suddenly.

Magyar explained why Crimea is so important to Putin

Moscow and the bunker grandfather (Putin — ed.) will hold on to Crimea until the last, as the main trophy of war, even in the "island" mode. Of course, this is a pillar of the ideology of greatness and a bunch of buns, like plus the "internal Azov reservoir of the Russian Federation", etc.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Despite this, Magyar noted that Crimea as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine is already a military absurdity.

Against this background, he announced that the Defense Forces will continue to actively destroy enemy air defenses, remnants of the fleet, and will finish off the Russian shadow fleet, as well as logistics.

According to the SBS commander, the latest events in Crimea generally indicate that Putin has lost control over the peninsula forever.

Ukrainians in the occupied territory, please excuse the constant anxiety, closed bridges/roads, darkness, silence and stress. Stay away from military facilities and anything flammable, share bark and just be careful — Ptah works like a jeweler, but chips will fly every time the forest is cut down, — warned Madyar.

He also explained that there is simply no other way to demilitarize the enemy and "smoke out 1 million occupiers" from the peninsula at the moment.

The SBS commander does not hide that there is still a lot of work ahead.

Crimea will put Moscow down, this is a psychological breaking point, the needle of the koschya-sukhorebrik is hidden under our noses. All dictatorships collapse suddenly, think of any example. Today, Moscow’s Crimea is “putting down”. A suitcase without a handle is a heavy burden, — emphasized Magyar.

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