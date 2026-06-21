The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, is convinced that the collapse of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin with the Ukrainian Crimea. He also voiced the prediction that this will happen suddenly, but the process has already started thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Magyar explained why Crimea is so important to Putin

Moscow and the bunker grandfather (Putin — ed.) will hold on to Crimea until the last, as the main trophy of war, even in the "island" mode. Of course, this is a pillar of the ideology of greatness and a bunch of buns, like plus the "internal Azov reservoir of the Russian Federation", etc. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Despite this, Magyar noted that Crimea as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine is already a military absurdity.

Against this background, he announced that the Defense Forces will continue to actively destroy enemy air defenses, remnants of the fleet, and will finish off the Russian shadow fleet, as well as logistics.

According to the SBS commander, the latest events in Crimea generally indicate that Putin has lost control over the peninsula forever.

Ukrainians in the occupied territory, please excuse the constant anxiety, closed bridges/roads, darkness, silence and stress. Stay away from military facilities and anything flammable, share bark and just be careful — Ptah works like a jeweler, but chips will fly every time the forest is cut down, — warned Madyar. Share

He also explained that there is simply no other way to demilitarize the enemy and "smoke out 1 million occupiers" from the peninsula at the moment.

The SBS commander does not hide that there is still a lot of work ahead.