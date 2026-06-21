The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, is convinced that the collapse of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin with the Ukrainian Crimea. He also voiced the prediction that this will happen suddenly, but the process has already started thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively targeting enemy air defenses, remnants of the fleet, and the Russian shadow fleet to weaken Putin's control over Crimea.
- Magyar emphasizes that Crimea will play a pivotal role in Putin's downfall and compares the situation to past dictatorships that collapsed suddenly.
Magyar explained why Crimea is so important to Putin
Despite this, Magyar noted that Crimea as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine is already a military absurdity.
Against this background, he announced that the Defense Forces will continue to actively destroy enemy air defenses, remnants of the fleet, and will finish off the Russian shadow fleet, as well as logistics.
According to the SBS commander, the latest events in Crimea generally indicate that Putin has lost control over the peninsula forever.
He also explained that there is simply no other way to demilitarize the enemy and "smoke out 1 million occupiers" from the peninsula at the moment.
The SBS commander does not hide that there is still a lot of work ahead.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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