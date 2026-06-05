The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, reported that his soldiers successfully "hunted down" five illegally roaming enemy vessels during the night of June 5. The defeats occurred in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the TOT.

What is known about the new successes of SBS

SBS birds targeted five illegally loitering vessels during the night of June 5 in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the TOT, says the official statement of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to Madyar, the names of dry cargo ships/tankers painted over by Black Sea marauders and the radars turned off, with the aim of quietly stealing Ukrainian grain, transferring military cargo and fuel, no longer provide for the long-term survivability of large, stationary targets classified as military, nor the regularity of transportation.

He once again emphasized that the smuggling logistics of the Russian invaders must be stopped — this is exactly what the Unmanned Systems Forces are doing.