Magyar showed the destruction of 5 Russian ships at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Magyar showed the destruction of 5 Russian ships at once

Forces of unmanned systems
What is known about the new successes of SBS
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, reported that his soldiers successfully "hunted down" five illegally roaming enemy vessels during the night of June 5. The defeats occurred in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the TOT.

Points of attention

  • The Commander announced new SBS operations to further tackle the illicit activities of enemy vessels in the region.
  • The use of unmanned systems and effective strategies demonstrate the determination to protect Ukrainian interests and national security.

What is known about the new successes of SBS

SBS birds targeted five illegally loitering vessels during the night of June 5 in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the TOT, says the official statement of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine.

According to Madyar, the names of dry cargo ships/tankers painted over by Black Sea marauders and the radars turned off, with the aim of quietly stealing Ukrainian grain, transferring military cargo and fuel, no longer provide for the long-term survivability of large, stationary targets classified as military, nor the regularity of transportation.

He once again emphasized that the smuggling logistics of the Russian invaders must be stopped — this is exactly what the Unmanned Systems Forces are doing.

Birds of the 1st Unmanned Systems Forces Center politely visited dry cargo ships and a tanker. Good optics, heavy hundred-kilogram arguments. More to come…

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

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