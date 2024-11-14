Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion, died at the front

Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, nicknamed "Alpaca", paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" medical volunteer battalion died in the war.
Points of attention
- Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, a paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion, died on November 13 at the front, risking her life to save the wounded.
- "Hospitaliers" is a volunteer medical organization that provides assistance to Ukrainian military and civilians at the hottest areas of the front.
- Medics become priority targets for enemies, as their deaths increase the number of wounded who will not survive on the frontline/
- The death of Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinyk is a loss for the battalion and all of Ukraine, her selflessness and love for the motherland will remain immortal examples of heroism.
What is known about the paramedic Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik
As the founder of "Hospitaliers" Yana Zinkevich told, Maria died on November 13 while leaving for an evacuation to pick up a wounded person. The girl was mortally wounded.
"Hospitaliers" is a volunteer organization of paramedics that has been actively participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. Provides first aid and evacuates wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from the hottest areas of the front.
Medics are a priority target for the Russian army
Medics are currently a priority target for the Russians. After all, this is in geometric progression — it increases the number of wounded who will not survive on that part of the front. By killing or wounding one medic, the Russian automatically kills several dozen soldiers.
The combat medic of the medical volunteer battalion "Hospitaliers" Nikita "Maestro" Zavilinsky told online.ua about this interview .
