Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion, died at the front

What is known about the paramedic Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik

As the founder of "Hospitaliers" Yana Zinkevich told, Maria died on November 13 while leaving for an evacuation to pick up a wounded person. The girl was mortally wounded.

She did not know fear and did not hesitate to risk herself to save her brothers and help them return home alive. The Russians cut off her life, taking away our support, and the fighters - a chance for salvation. Her heart was always open to everyone who needed help. This death is a terrible blow to our battalion, - wrote Yana Zinkevich. Share

A very bright, restless, eager for knowledge, purposeful person who made many plans for the future and selflessly loved what she did. She volunteered, closed large meetings. She loved Ukraine even more, dreamed of its restoration after the victory, "Hospitaliers" reported. Share

"Hospitaliers" is a volunteer organization of paramedics that has been actively participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. Provides first aid and evacuates wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from the hottest areas of the front.

Medics are a priority target for the Russian army

Medics are currently a priority target for the Russians. After all, this is in geometric progression — it increases the number of wounded who will not survive on that part of the front. By killing or wounding one medic, the Russian automatically kills several dozen soldiers.

The combat medic of the medical volunteer battalion "Hospitaliers" Nikita "Maestro" Zavilinsky told online.ua about this interview .