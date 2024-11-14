Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion, died at the front
Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, nicknamed "Alpaca", paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" medical volunteer battalion died in the war.

  • Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik, a paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion, died on November 13 at the front, risking her life to save the wounded.
  • "Hospitaliers" is a volunteer medical organization that provides assistance to Ukrainian military and civilians at the hottest areas of the front.
  • Medics become priority targets for enemies, as their deaths increase the number of wounded who will not survive on the frontline/
  • The death of Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinyk is a loss for the battalion and all of Ukraine, her selflessness and love for the motherland will remain immortal examples of heroism.

What is known about the paramedic Maria-Hrystyna Dvoinik

As the founder of "Hospitaliers" Yana Zinkevich told, Maria died on November 13 while leaving for an evacuation to pick up a wounded person. The girl was mortally wounded.

She did not know fear and did not hesitate to risk herself to save her brothers and help them return home alive. The Russians cut off her life, taking away our support, and the fighters - a chance for salvation. Her heart was always open to everyone who needed help. This death is a terrible blow to our battalion, - wrote Yana Zinkevich.

A very bright, restless, eager for knowledge, purposeful person who made many plans for the future and selflessly loved what she did. She volunteered, closed large meetings. She loved Ukraine even more, dreamed of its restoration after the victory, "Hospitaliers" reported.

"Hospitaliers" is a volunteer organization of paramedics that has been actively participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. Provides first aid and evacuates wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from the hottest areas of the front.

Medics are a priority target for the Russian army

Medics are currently a priority target for the Russians. After all, this is in geometric progression — it increases the number of wounded who will not survive on that part of the front. By killing or wounding one medic, the Russian automatically kills several dozen soldiers.

The combat medic of the medical volunteer battalion "Hospitaliers" Nikita "Maestro" Zavilinsky told online.ua about this interview .

A combat medic, or a medic as part of an evacuation group, is primarily a combat unit, and the medical component is an additional burden on him. Most often, we are a link that connects the first or second front line with a stab post. We also take the wounded from the first line to the second line.

Nikita "Maestro" Zavilinsky

Nikita "Maestro" Zavilinsky

Combat medic of the "Hospitaliers" battalion

Ukraine
Medics remain a priority target for Russia's army. An interview with combat medic of "Hospitaliers" battalion
Mykyta Zavilinskyi
Culture
Opera singer and actor Ihor Voronka died on front
Ihor Voronka

