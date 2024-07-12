Opera singer and actor Ihor Voronka died on front

Musician and actor Ihor Voronka, artist of the “Dumka” National Capella and Open Opera Ukraine, died during the fighting with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

His wife, Maryna Raievska, announced the death of Ihor Voronka on social media. She said he was killed in action on July 6. Unfortunately, his body remained on the territory captured by the Russian invaders, so the family could not hold a funeral.

It is with great sadness that I want to inform you that I received news from the relatives of my husband Igor Voronka about his death on the battlefield on the evening of July 6. At this time, we cannot hold a funeral and receive official documents about his death, because the area is occupied. Therefore, he is officially listed as missing. As I write this, I still can't believe it... We have lost a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you all for your support and kind words in this difficult time for us, — wrote the wife of the Ukrainian hero. Share

The "Dumka" National Capella also reported on the heroic death of Ihor Voronka, the Honored Artist of Ukraine.

The artistic platform Open Opera Ukraine honoured the memory of the fallen hero.

We have lost an extremely talented musician and actor. Since 2017, from the first opera production, Ihor has been part of the team in our searches and experiments, always ready for new experiences and interactions. Unspeakable pain. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones, — the post of the platform says. Share

Vasyl Palamarchuk, a soldier and writer, died at the front

On July 3, the press service of the Oleshky Territorial Community reported on Facebook about the death of the soldier.

Today, our compatriot, a soldier and a writer Vasyl Palamarchuk — a beloved husband and loving father of three children — died in the eastern direction while performing a combat mission.

Olena Kaspyrkevych, a close friend of Palamarchuk, noted that it happened in the Donetsk region.

Vasyl Palamarchuk participated in the anti-terrorist operation. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the ranks of the Kyiv Teroborona, liberated the Kyiv region, and fought in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He is the author of the book Military Junk, which describes his service experience in 2014-2015.