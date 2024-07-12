Opera singer and actor Ihor Voronka died on front

Musician and actor Ihor Voronka, artist of the “Dumka” National Capella and Open Opera Ukraine, died during the fighting with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
- The hero's body was left on the territory captured by the Russian invaders, the family cannot hold a funeral and receive official documents.
- The tragic death of Ihor Voronka caused a wave of sadness in the cultural community of Ukraine.
- Ukraine has lost an outstanding musician and actor, whose talents over the years have adorned and inspired the audience.
Honoured Artist of Ukraine Ihor Voronka died at the front
His wife, Maryna Raievska, announced the death of Ihor Voronka on social media. She said he was killed in action on July 6. Unfortunately, his body remained on the territory captured by the Russian invaders, so the family could not hold a funeral.
The "Dumka" National Capella also reported on the heroic death of Ihor Voronka, the Honored Artist of Ukraine.
The artistic platform Open Opera Ukraine honoured the memory of the fallen hero.
Vasyl Palamarchuk, a soldier and writer, died at the front
On July 3, the press service of the Oleshky Territorial Community reported on Facebook about the death of the soldier.
Today, our compatriot, a soldier and a writer Vasyl Palamarchuk — a beloved husband and loving father of three children — died in the eastern direction while performing a combat mission.
Olena Kaspyrkevych, a close friend of Palamarchuk, noted that it happened in the Donetsk region.
Vasyl Palamarchuk participated in the anti-terrorist operation. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the ranks of the Kyiv Teroborona, liberated the Kyiv region, and fought in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He is the author of the book Military Junk, which describes his service experience in 2014-2015.
