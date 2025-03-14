Mark Carney officially sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada

The new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Mark Carney, was sworn in on March 14 and officially became the country's prime minister after the resignation of Justin Trudeau.

Carney officially becomes Prime Minister of Canada

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General (representative of the British monarch) of Canada.

Carney, 59, became the first Canadian prime minister in history without political or government experience — before that, he worked at the central banks of Canada and Britain, as well as a freelance advisor to Trudeau.

Carney's cabinet will also be sworn in. Most ministers have retained their posts, including Defence Secretary Bill Blair and Foreign Secretary Melanie Joly.

Chrystia Freeland, who resigned in protest of Trudeau's economic policies, has also returned to the government. She will head the Ministry of Transport and Internal Trade. Share

Mark Carney takes office as Canada's prime minister in the midst of a trade war with the United States. He has previously said Canada will never become part of the United States and has vowed to keep tariffs on American goods in place until the Americans "show respect."