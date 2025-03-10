Mark Carney will succeed Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada — what is known about him

Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has received the most support from members of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister.
Mark Carney to become Prime Minister of Canada
Carney, 59, won the vote ahead of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who came in second, according to official voting results.
In total, a little more than 150,000 party members participated in the vote.
On January 6, Trudeau announced that he would step down after more than nine years as Canada's prime minister. With his approval ratings plummeting, the Liberal Party was forced to hold a quick contest to replace him.
Carney's victory marks "the first time an outsider with no real political background has become prime minister of Canada."
During the election campaign, Carney said he supported appropriate tariffs against the US on a dollar-for-dollar basis, as well as a coordinated strategy to stimulate investment.
In addition, Carney has repeatedly complained that Canada's economic growth under Trudeau has been "insufficient."
Carney previously said he was going to "focus entirely on getting our economy back on track."
At the same time, according to the Conservatives, there is not much difference between Carney and Trudeau. The former Bank of Canada governor has close ties with Trudeau, who appointed him head of the economic growth task force last September.
Carney worked at Goldman Sachs before joining the Canadian Ministry of Finance in 2004. He was appointed governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007 and quickly had to deal with the fallout from the 2008 global crisis.
In 2013, Carney took over as governor of the Bank of England, becoming the first person to lead two major central banks.
