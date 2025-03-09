Elections have begun in Canada. Who could succeed Trudeau?
Elections have begun in Canada. Who could succeed Trudeau?

Who could become Canada's new leader?
Source:  Reuters

On March 9, the Canadian Liberal Party intends to announce a successor to Justin Trudeau as the head of the political force and prime minister of the country. It is worth noting that all this is happening against the backdrop of a trade war that the United States has launched against Canada.

Points of attention

  • Mark Carney has garnered significant support from within the Liberal Party, including Trudeau's cabinet members, and leads in polls against main rival Chrystia Freeland.
  • The election results are eagerly awaited, with the first round outcome set to be announced soon, revealing who could potentially lead Canada amid pressing political and economic circumstances.

Who could become Canada's new leader?

Journalists point out that the new Canadian Prime Minister will have to negotiate with US President Donald Trump, who is threatening additional tariffs against Canadian products.

Moreover, that's not all — the country's new leader will be forced to confront the opposition conservatives in the general election.

Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: facebook.com/JustinPJTrudeau)

Several hundred thousand members of the Liberal Party will cast their votes, and the results of the first round will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. (00:30 Kyiv time).

According to opinion polls, banker Mark Carney currently has the best chance of succeeding Trudeau.

Mark Carney (Photo: wikipedia.org)

He received the most support from members of the political force and the most funds raised among the four candidates for the position of head of the political force.

About two-thirds of Trudeau's cabinet members publicly support Carney, and a poll conducted in late February showed Carney with 43% support among Liberals compared to 31% for his main rival, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

