Elections have begun in Canada. Who could succeed Trudeau?

On March 9, the Canadian Liberal Party intends to announce a successor to Justin Trudeau as the head of the political force and prime minister of the country. It is worth noting that all this is happening against the backdrop of a trade war that the United States has launched against Canada.

Who could become Canada's new leader?

Journalists point out that the new Canadian Prime Minister will have to negotiate with US President Donald Trump, who is threatening additional tariffs against Canadian products.

Moreover, that's not all — the country's new leader will be forced to confront the opposition conservatives in the general election.

Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: facebook.com/JustinPJTrudeau)

Several hundred thousand members of the Liberal Party will cast their votes, and the results of the first round will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. (00:30 Kyiv time).

According to opinion polls, banker Mark Carney currently has the best chance of succeeding Trudeau.

Mark Carney (Photo: wikipedia.org)

He received the most support from members of the political force and the most funds raised among the four candidates for the position of head of the political force.