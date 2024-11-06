Martial law and general mobilization continued in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed laws on the extension of martial law and the extension of general mobilization. They will be valid for at least another 90 days.
Points of attention
- Martial law and general mobilization have been extended in Ukraine for at least 90 days.
- This is already the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war in the country.
- Martial law involves restrictions on freedom of movement and other restrictions for citizens.
- General mobilization gives the right to call up citizens aged 18 to 60 to serve in the army.
- The current mobilization law requires updating the credentials of citizens between the ages of 18 and 60, including phone number and residential address.
Until what period will martial law and mobilization be extended in Ukraine
According to the laws, martial law and mobilization will be in effect from November 10, 2024 to February 7, 2025.
The last time Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the extension of martial law in Ukraine, as well as the extension of the general mobilization period in August, until November 10.
This will be the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war.
Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
Martial law is a special legal regime introduced in the country or in some of its localities in the event of armed aggression.
During martial law in the country, the freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of vehicles, may be restricted. A curfew is introduced.
According to the law, during martial law, the authorities and the military command have the right to check documents, inspect things, baggage, cargo, transport and private property.
General mobilization gives the right to call up conscript citizens aged 18 to 60, if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.
During martial law, conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions.
On May 18, 2024, a comprehensive law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine. Which, among other things, provided for the updating of military registration data by conscripts, conscripts and reservists aged 18 to 60. This includes a mobile phone number, physical address and email address. Citizens would have until July 16 to fulfill this requirement. After that, violators can be fined, and summonses can be sent to them by mail.
