Martial law and general mobilization continued in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed laws on the extension of martial law and the extension of general mobilization. They will be valid for at least another 90 days.

Until what period will martial law and mobilization be extended in Ukraine

According to the laws, martial law and mobilization will be in effect from November 10, 2024 to February 7, 2025.

The last time Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the extension of martial law in Ukraine, as well as the extension of the general mobilization period in August, until November 10.

This will be the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war.

Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

Martial law is a special legal regime introduced in the country or in some of its localities in the event of armed aggression.

During martial law in the country, the freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of vehicles, may be restricted. A curfew is introduced.

According to the law, during martial law, the authorities and the military command have the right to check documents, inspect things, baggage, cargo, transport and private property.

General mobilization gives the right to call up conscript citizens aged 18 to 60, if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

During martial law, conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions.