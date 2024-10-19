Those mobilized in the AFU will study under an extended training program

The program of basic military training in training centers for those mobilized in the Defense Forces of Ukraine is planned to be increased to 1.5 months.

Those mobilized in the AFU will study according to the extended training program

Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, deputy chief of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a briefing in Ukrinform on the topic "Changes in the organization of training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The expansion of the training system is planned to be carried out first of all during the basic general military training, professional training, professional training of the rank and file, training of instructors and non-commissioned officers. And, of course, changes in approaches to collective training. One of the important steps is to increase the duration of basic general military training to one and a half months. Share

According to him, according to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, a pilot project to increase training for one and a half months has already started on the funds of four key training centers, in which about 500 servicemen are currently involved.

The updated program provides for the basics of using UAVs and trench EW, the use of radio-electronic intelligence. It is also expected to increase the tactics of fire training, reconnaissance and sabotage activities and survival skills in the field.

We especially pay attention to seasonal activities, such as survival in the cold season, which is very important for military personnel of various levels and specialties when performing tasks in autumn, winter and spring.

He informed that the basic training will be carried out exclusively in educational centers. The implementation of incentive measures is being considered for the best cadets. For example, the best military serviceman will be able to choose the place of his future service.

Mezhevikin also said that after the completion of the pilot project, its results will be analyzed and proposals will be made to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Upon completion of the pilot project during December of the current year, the results will be analyzed taking into account the terms of training and suggestions will be made regarding their further implementation in the basic general military training. Evgeny Mezhevikin Deputy Head of the Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Hero of Ukraine, colonel

As the participants of the event said, it is planned to improve the situation with the teaching staff in the educational centers — replacing the officer positions of teachers with sergeant positions. This will make it possible to reduce the dependence of training centers on officers, increase the authority and prestige of sergeants.

In addition, the creation of an instructor training school, the use of online video materials of "Army+" training courses during the training of servicemen during their military service, and the digital transformation of the paper routine of training centers are being worked out.

Answering the question of when exactly the transition to the new BZVP program will take place, the participants of the event noted that it cannot be done all at once, so as not to cause a "slump" in providing the front with mobilization resources. Therefore, the terms and schedule of the implementation of the program will be determined by the General Staff based on the results of the pilot project.

Ukrainians under the age of 25 will be exempted from mobilization

The Council approved the draft law, which provides for the exemption from mobilization of men under the age of 25, who are recognized as unfit for service in peacetime, but limited fit in wartime.

As People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported, this draft law prohibits the mobilization of men aged 18 to 25, who had the status of "limited suitability" before the changes in the mobilization legislation. Share

Those who fall under this category and who have already managed to be mobilized are allowed to be released into the reserve.