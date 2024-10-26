Reservations from mobilization have been partially restored in Ukraine

The government on Friday, October 25, decided to restore reservations for workers of a number of Ukrainian critical infrastructure enterprises.

What is known about the renewal of reservation for employees of a number of Ukrainian enterprises

Workers who received the status of reservations before May 31, 2024, will be able to freely extend the reservation period for a similar period, the publication of the Government portal notes.

Government representatives emphasize that this decision will ensure the stable operation of strategically important sectors of the economy, including those that work to increase the country’s defense capability.

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers added that until November 15, an audit of enterprises that have been recognized as critical over the past four months will be conducted.

The reason for the audit is the abnormal increase in the number of critical enterprises and the number of reserved workers. This was done in the interests of strengthening the state’s defense capability and preventing abuses, the government explains.

What you know about e-booking in Action

In July of this year, an electronic booking service for the mobilization of military personnel was launched on the Diya portal.

Managers of critical businesses and those supporting the needs of the Defense Forces can now book staff through the portal.

To book workers, you must submit an application on the portal.

The system will automatically check the employee’s data in the Obereg register, his employment and whether the enterprise is critical, whether the data meets the requirements, and then send the result for each employee to the manager’s personal account.

If the answer is positive, the employee’s information will be updated in the Reserve+ application.

Action notes that the entire process will take up to an hour and will eliminate the human factor.