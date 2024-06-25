Over 800,000 Ukrainians get reservations from mobilisation by strategic reservation system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Over 800,000 Ukrainians get reservations from mobilisation by strategic reservation system

Strategic reservation
Читати українською
Source:  OBOZ.UA

Currently, in Ukraine, it is possible to reserve enterprises and employees of strategic enterprises according to Cabinet of Ministers resolutions No. 45 and No. 76.

Points of attention

  • In Ukraine, seven criteria determine the possibility of obtaining reservations for enterprises and employees.
  • The government proposes introducing the practice of economic reservation as an additional mechanism for protecting enterprises.
  • Support of critical employees is important for enterprises' continuous functioning and the economy's effective strategic development.
  • The Reserv+ mobile application helps reconcile conscript data, optimise processes, and reduce waiting time.

The government proposes to introduce a parallel economic reservation mechanism

Under these ordinances, there are seven criteria for reservation applicants. The Ukrainian MP, chairman of the committee on the Verkhovna Rada economic development, Dmytro Natalukha, talked about this.

This is the so-called strategic reservation, which is implemented for free. Seven criteria qualify for reservation. A company can reserve if it meets three of these seven criteria. Today, more than 800,000 people are reservated using this strategic booking model.

Dmytro Natalukha

Dmytro Natalukha

Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Economic Development of

According to him, the government proposes introducing a parallel mechanism without cancelling the current one, i.e. "economic reservation".

There are many businesses that pay a strategic amount of taxes, yet they do not meet these seven criteria, or even three of them, to qualify for a strategic reservation. But they have the resources, the desire, the need, said MP.

The politician emphasised that the most important thing is to be sure that the company's technical specialists and critical employees will continue to perform their duties at their workplaces so that they can plan the company's work in the future and not stop.

The main difference is that, unlike strategic reservation, in economic reservation the role of the state is generally minimal, if not absent in principle. The idea is that in all three models, the enterprise itself determines which employees are critical for it and which employees it wants to keep at their workplaces to guarantee their future work, Natalukha explained.

The MP said the company must pay 20,000 hryvnias of military duty for each booked employee in the first case. In the second model, this amount is the minimum salary of an employee, which starts at 36 thousand hryvnias.

1.7 million military-age Ukrainians updated their data through Reserve+

Through the Reserve+ mobile application, 1.7 million Ukrainian citizens updated their data, of which about 26,000 were abroad.

Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernogorenko told about it.

To better understand this figure, we compare how many resources it would take to serve such a large number of Ukrainians in TRCs and joint ventures when TRC employees would have to conduct receptions of citizens in person. On average, issuing an electronic military registration document, which we call an electronic military for short, takes 30 minutes at the TRC.

Kateryna Chernogorenko

Kateryna Chernogorenko

Deputy Minister of Defence

In addition, waiting for the document takes up to 5 working days.

According to her, for the number of TRCs currently operating in Ukraine, it would take several months of continuous work to update the data.

Kateryna Chernogorenko added that 713,000 citizens had generated documents through the "Rezerv+" application.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's government to review criteria for military-age workers reservation
Ministry of Economy of Ukraine
Julia Svyridenko
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's minister urges for reservation of IT military-age specialists
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defence Ministry to introduce e-reservation feature on Diia app
Mobilisation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?