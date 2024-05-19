Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained why experts in technological and innovative businesses, which are essential for the economy of enterprises, should be reserved.

Among the 300,000 people working in the Ukrainian IT sector, only 1.5% are reserved

The head of the Ministry of Statistics, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this on the Telegram social network.

Specialists in technological and innovative businesses, necessary for the economy of enterprises, must be reserved so that companies continue to fill our country's budget. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation

Fedorov added that there are 700,000 reserved people in Ukraine and only 4,000 people from IT companies.

According to him, the share of IT in the country's GDP is almost 5%. Last year, the state budget received 20.8 billion hryvnias in taxes from the sector, which is 3.1 billion hryvnias more than in 2022, he added.

One IT professional working creates and maintains nearly three jobs in the economy. In total, more than 300,000 employees work in the IT sector, of which only 1.5% are reserved, he said. Share

Fedorov added that the companies that the Ministry of Statistics submits for reservation, by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, have acquired the status of critical importance for the economy because they meet at least three criteria:

the average salary at the enterprise is not less than the average salary in the region for the IV quarter of 2021;

absence of debt with the EUS;

more than 1.5 million euros of taxes paid to the state and local budget during the year, in addition to customs payments;

more than 32 million euros of income over the last year, excluding credits and loans;

Diya.City resident status;

the importance of the national economy is the so-called industry criterion.

According to the order, a total of 54 IT specialists were reserved. These are not couriers or toys, these are top-level specialists: architects, developers, devops. Engineers are the basis of Diya.City and engineers are our strategic resource, he said.

According to him, Visa alone paid 146 million hryvnias in taxes last year.

The Cabinet of Ministers reacted to the scandal involving the reserving of Favbet and Glovo employees

On May 16, another high-profile scandal rocked the Ukrainian information space after it became known that the government had permitted reserve employees of Favbet, Glov,o and Visa. Yulia Svyridenko, head of the Ministry of Economy, made a statement on this occasion.

I will explain the reserving process using this situation as an example: the mentioned companies applied to the relevant Ministry of Digital Transformation. The Ministry of Digital Transformation recognized them as critical based on three out of seven criteria: the absence of unified social tax debt, the level of salary, and the fact that they are residents of Diya City. After that, the Ministry of Statistics sent the lists of conscripts to the General Staff for verification. Yulia Svyridenko Head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

The head of the department also emphasized that this scandal became an additional argument to speed up the work on updating Cabinet Resolution No. 76 so that it meets the requirements of time and the needs of business.