Martial law has been declared in South Korea — what is happening

On December 3, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol officially announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.
Points of attention
- South Korea's president says he wants to protect the country from communist forces from North Korea.
- Some media claim that it is actually a threat of impeachment.
- Kim Jong-un's regime has long been deepening the conflict in an attempt to provoke war.
What is known about the situation in South Korea
In a televised address to the nation, Yun said the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces."
In addition, the head of state promised to "root out pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."
Importantly, the Democratic Party has already called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yun's statement.
The country's leader has not yet revealed any other reasons for making such an unexpected decision.
However, some media outlets claim that this could be due to the threat of impeachment of Yoon Seok Yeol.
North Korea is pushing South Korea to start a war
What is important to understand is that Kim Jong-un's regime recently announced that it intended to "permanently close and block the southern border" and subsequently blew up the roads connecting the two countries.
A few months ago, it was also reported that official Pyongyang planned to amend the country's constitution and recognize South Korea as the "main enemy".
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the day before, the president of South Korea offered North Korea to start negotiations.
According to analysts' calculations, a potential war between South Korea and North Korea will cost the global economy twice as much as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
