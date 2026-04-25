Massive Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of victims has increased to 46 people
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Ukraine
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Massive Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of victims has increased to 46 people

Massive Russian attack on the Dnipro — the number of victims has increased to 46 people
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The number of victims after the enemy attack on the Dnieper on April 25 has increased to 46 people, including five children.

Points of attention

  • Already 46 injured due to massive Russian attack on the Dnipro.
  • 23 victims were hospitalized. Two women, ages 26 and 44, are in serious condition.

46 people injured on the Dnipro due to massive Russian attack

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Already 46 injured due to massive Russian attack on Dnipro. Five of them are children. 23 injured are hospitalized. Two women — 26 and 44 years old — are in serious condition.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

He assured that doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to all the injured.

On the afternoon of April 25, the Russians struck again on the Dnieper, damaging a residential building and killing people. A total of 34 people were reported injured in the city due to Russian terror during the night and during the day. Five people died.

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