Russia attacks Dnipro again — 5 dead reported

After Russia's massive night attack on the Dnieper, the enemy continues to strike the city. According to the latest data, a total of 5 people have already been killed. There are also 34 injured.

Russia continues to terrorize the Dnieper

At around 11:19, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that the number of deaths in the city had increased to 4 people.

27 people were injured in the night and morning attacks by Russians on the city. Among them are two children. A 9-year-old boy is receiving outpatient treatment. A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized in moderate condition. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At 11:33 a.m., he confirmed that the enemy had attacked the city again — a residential building had been hit.

According to the latest data, seven people were injured. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

At 11:48, Oleksandr Ganja stated that Russian invaders killed another civilian in Dnipro.