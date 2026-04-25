Russia attacks Dnipro again — 5 dead reported

After Russia's massive night attack on the Dnieper, the enemy continues to strike the city. According to the latest data, a total of 5 people have already been killed. There are also 34 injured.
Points of attention
- The city faced multiple assaults which led to civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings.
- The situation in Dnipro remains critical as Russian invaders continue to target the city, posing a severe threat to its residents.
Russia continues to terrorize the Dnieper
At around 11:19, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that the number of deaths in the city had increased to 4 people.
At 11:33 a.m., he confirmed that the enemy had attacked the city again — a residential building had been hit.
According to the latest data, seven people were injured. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.
At 11:48, Oleksandr Ganja stated that Russian invaders killed another civilian in Dnipro.
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