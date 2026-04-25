Russia attacks Dnipro again — 5 dead reported
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Ukraine
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Russia attacks Dnipro again — 5 dead reported

Russia continues to terrorize the Dnieper
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

After Russia's massive night attack on the Dnieper, the enemy continues to strike the city. According to the latest data, a total of 5 people have already been killed. There are also 34 injured.

Points of attention

  • The city faced multiple assaults which led to civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings.
  • The situation in Dnipro remains critical as Russian invaders continue to target the city, posing a severe threat to its residents.

Russia continues to terrorize the Dnieper

At around 11:19, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that the number of deaths in the city had increased to 4 people.

27 people were injured in the night and morning attacks by Russians on the city. Among them are two children. A 9-year-old boy is receiving outpatient treatment. A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized in moderate condition.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At 11:33 a.m., he confirmed that the enemy had attacked the city again — a residential building had been hit.

According to the latest data, seven people were injured. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

At 11:48, Oleksandr Ganja stated that Russian invaders killed another civilian in Dnipro.

One person was killed during another enemy attack on the Dnieper. A multi-story building was damaged. The Russians struck the same residential area that they attacked at night, the head of the OVA reported.

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