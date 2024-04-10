Media reports UAVs changed Russia's war against Ukraine to a new level

Currently, in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, both sides, against the background of the active use of drones, have begun to use protective fields with the help of EW, which until recently seemed like a fantasy.

How the use of UAVs brought the war in Ukraine to a new level

Journalists of the publication emphasize that the use of EW has increased against the background of an increase in the number of drones for surveillance and strikes on enemy positions.

The Ukrainian army is in desperate need of more domes to protect its soldiers and front-line equipment. Several specialized Ukrainian manufacturers are looking for technological, industrial and financial solutions to meet this demand, the publication notes.

The authors of the material emphasize that the use of EW became especially relevant in the summer of last year when the number of attack UAVs on the front increased significantly.

As a result, it became extremely dangerous to move within the 10-kilometer strip along the contact line. FPV drones work in conjunction with reconnaissance UAVs that constantly fly in the rear. Thanks to the constant presence of infrared sensors, the battlefield has become almost transparent, the publication explains.

Journalists of the publication note that this made it much more challenging to carry out rotation, evacuation and logistics operations on the front line.

Ukrainian commanders interviewed by the publication noted that Russian drones are the leading cause of losses in their ranks.

What is known about the number of UAVs of the Russian army destroyed by the Ukrainian military

According to the Ministry of Defence, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military has destroyed more than 9,000 enemy UAVs.

Ukraine’s MOD also added that every night, Russia launches drones across Ukraine to hit civilian infrastructure.