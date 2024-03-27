Media reports UK is unable to fight Russia for over two months
Media reports UK is unable to fight Russia for over two months

British soldiers
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The British military will not be able to fight with Russia for more than two months. Britain does not have the necessary resources for this.

British troops are not ready for a long war with the Russian Federation

The Telegraph reports that Lieutenant General Rob Magowan, the Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, recognised this.

Great Britain would not be able to fight with the Russian Federation for more than two months, the deputy head of the country's defense staff admitted, the newspaper writes.

According to Magowan, the British armed forces in possible future wars will have to cope with the "operational risk" associated with the lack of the necessary resources.

The statement came after British Defence Secretary Grant Shepps told MPs that he had lobbied Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt for more defence money in the new budget but had failed to secure increased spending.

We've made it very clear that the significant amount of money we're currently spending on munitions doesn't match the threats we face in all areas. We need to spend more money, beyond the recorded program, on what we call integrated missile defence.

Rob Magowan

Rob Magowan

Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of Great Britain

Magowan said this while speaking to Members of Parliament on the House of Commons Defense Committee.

When former defense minister Marc Francois told him that the UK "couldn't fight [Vladimir] Putin for more than a couple of months in a full-scale firefight because we don't have the ammunition and equipment to do that," Magowan admitted it was true.

Shapps added that any such conflict would be fought with NATO allies who could collectively outnumber Russia.

