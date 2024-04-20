Media reports US House of Representatives to vote on aid to Ukraine on Sat, Apr. 20

The House of Representatives of the US Congress will vote on the draft law on additional financing for the security of Ukraine on the evening of April 20, Kyiv time.

When the Congress will vote for aid to Ukraine

Voice of America journalist Kateryna Lisunova reported that the House of Representatives will begin voting on four draft laws on financing US allies and national security at 8:00 p.m. Kyiv on April 20.

As you know, the draft law allocates $61 billion to Ukraine — the same amount prescribed in the Senate's bill. However, the economic part of the assistance should be provided on credit, not free of charge.

What is known about the draft law on assistance to Ukraine

On the eve of the vote, members of the House of Representatives introduced 137 amendments to the draft law on allocating US aid to Ukraine.

Of those, only two belong to Democrat Jared Moskowitz; Republicans filed the rest.

The most of them — 24 — was filed by Donald Trump's aide, far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor-Green.

Among its amendments is to ban financing Ukraine until the country cancels "restrictions on the right of national minorities, in particular Hungarians, to use their native language in schools", closing "bio laboratories" in Ukraine, mobilizing all congressmen who vote for aid into the Ukrainian army, etc.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz of Ukrainian origin proposes canceling aid to Ukrainian refugees and introducing a requirement for the US president to obtain "clear permission from Congress to cancel any debt of other countries", etc.

Democrat Jared Moskowitz's edit was ironic — he proposes appointing Marjorie Taylor-Green as Vladimir Putin's special envoy to Congress.