The odious ex-president of Russia and senior deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, has once again unleashed a barrage of nonsense towards the Baltic countries and Finland. And, of course, he has not forgotten about Ukraine.

Medvedev is scared of the “military activity” of the Baltic countries

"The Russian Federation needs to increase the reliability of its state border protection by increasing the military activity of the Baltic countries," Medvedev cynically noted. Share

Medvedev stated this during a working trip to the Northwestern Federal District.

Europe invented the "Russian threat" to rally the electorate and spend money. Finland and other Western neighbors have lost a lot of money by closing themselves off from Russia, Medvedev believes.

Medvedev is surprised that “Finland is getting involved in the Ukrainian issue for some reason,” but there is no point in doing so.

He also brazenly stated that no "security guarantees" for Ukraine could be developed without taking into account Russia's opinion.