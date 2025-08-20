Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that Moscow will not accept the presence of NATO military powers in Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kyiv.
- Dmitry Medvedev strongly opposes the idea of NATO military powers in Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kyiv.
- Medvedev accuses Macron of persisting in sending NATO troops to Ukraine, rejecting the proposal unequivocally.
- The Russian politician's remarks showcase a heated exchange with Macron, illustrating the tensions surrounding Ukraine's security.
Medvedev hysterically attacked Macron
The odious Russian politician wrote about this in H.
According to the Russian ex-president, Moscow will not agree to such a security guarantee.
The brainless Gallic rooster can't let go of the idea of sending troops to 'Ukraine.' It's been explicitly stated: NO NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia won't accept such a "security guarantee."— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) August 20, 2025
But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove it's king of the coop.
