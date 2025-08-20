Medvedev hysterically lashed out at Macron over Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Medvedev hysterically lashed out at Macron over Ukraine

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that Moscow will not accept the presence of NATO military powers in Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Dmitry Medvedev strongly opposes the idea of NATO military powers in Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kyiv.
  • Medvedev accuses Macron of persisting in sending NATO troops to Ukraine, rejecting the proposal unequivocally.
  • The Russian politician's remarks showcase a heated exchange with Macron, illustrating the tensions surrounding Ukraine's security.

Medvedev hysterically attacked Macron

The odious Russian politician wrote about this in H.

"The brainless Gallic rooster cannot give up the idea of sending troops to "Ukraine." It was clearly stated: no NATO troops as peacekeepers," Medvedev said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Russian ex-president, Moscow will not agree to such a security guarantee.

But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove that he is the king of the henhouse.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's better not to joke with him." Trump's ally appealed to Putin and Medvedev
Graham warned that Russia could eventually catch up
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Fatal path". What the conflict between Trump and Medvedev could lead to
Mützenich is alarmed by recent events

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?