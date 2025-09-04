Medvedev furious over Britain's use of frozen Russian assets to aid AFU
Medvedev furious over Britain's use of frozen Russian assets to aid AFU

Medvedev
Source:  online.ua

The odious ex-president of the Russian Federation and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has “lashed out” at Britain. Earlier, the country’s Defense Minister John Healy reported that Britain used more than 1 billion pounds from the profits from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Dmitry Medvedev condemns Britain's decision to use frozen Russian assets to aid the Ukrainian Armed Forces, viewing it as support for “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine.
  • Medvedev suggests that Russia has a right of claim against Britain and Ukraine for the offense, hinting at potential retaliatory actions to recover the seized assets.

Medvedev lashed out at Gili over aid to Ukraine

Britain sent Ukraine $1.3 billion in profits from the use of frozen Russian assets. Medvedev cynically believes that “British thieves transferred Russian money to neo-Nazis.”

Consequences? Britain committed an offense, and Russia, as lawyers say, has a right of claim against it and against the current Bandera Ukraine. But given that this money cannot be recovered through legal proceedings for obvious reasons, our country has only one way to return the valuables.

Medvedev threatens to return what was seized in kind: "Ukrainian land" and other real estate and movable property located on it.

Moreover, the odious politician noted that the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "belong to Russia."

And, of course, he promised to seize property and valuables of the British Crown “in various places, including Russia.”

