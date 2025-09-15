Former Russian President and UN Security Council Deputy Dmitry Medvedev is once again threatening NATO with war. The reason for this, he said, is the possible participation of Western air defenses in protecting Ukraine from Russian drones and missiles.

Medvedev again threatens NATO countries with war

Thus, Medvedev mocks the words of the Estonian Defense Minister regarding Russia and NATO's "Eastern Sentinel" initiative.

Threatening. Well, now hold on. The smaller the country, the more arrogant and stupid the leaders are. The powerful European initiative "Eastern Sentinel" also cheered me up. This seems to be all that is left of the "Coalition of the Willing." Share

Medvedev also cynically stated that “the implementation of the provocative idea of the Kyiv and other idiots about creating a “no-fly zone over “Ukraine” and the ability for NATO countries to shoot down our UAVs will mean only one thing — a NATO war with Russia.”

Medvedev also began threatening the EU with the idea of confiscating frozen Russian assets in European banks.