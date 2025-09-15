Former Russian President and UN Security Council Deputy Dmitry Medvedev is once again threatening NATO with war. The reason for this, he said, is the possible participation of Western air defenses in protecting Ukraine from Russian drones and missiles.
- Medvedev's threats of war against NATO countries stem from their potential participation in protecting Ukraine from Russian drones and missiles.
- The former Russian president's reaction was triggered by NATO's involvement in the Eastern Sentinel initiative and the discussion of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
- Medvedev's warnings extend beyond NATO to include the EU, with mentions of possible confiscation of Russian assets in banks and its repercussions.
Medvedev again threatens NATO countries with war
Thus, Medvedev mocks the words of the Estonian Defense Minister regarding Russia and NATO's "Eastern Sentinel" initiative.
Medvedev also cynically stated that “the implementation of the provocative idea of the Kyiv and other idiots about creating a “no-fly zone over “Ukraine” and the ability for NATO countries to shoot down our UAVs will mean only one thing — a NATO war with Russia.”
Medvedev also began threatening the EU with the idea of confiscating frozen Russian assets in European banks.
If this happens, Russia will pursue the states of the European Union, as well as the Eurodegenerates from Brussels and individual EU countries who try to seize our property, until the end of the century. All possible ways. Without the expiration of the requirements for them regarding the statute of limitations or acquisition, as well as without the statute of limitations for bringing them to criminal liability for international crimes. In all possible international and national courts. And in some cases — out of court.
