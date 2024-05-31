Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev does not hide his irritation and fear after the Ukrainian Armed Forces received permission to strike Russia with Western weapons, including American ones.

Kremlin scaring world with nuclear war

Putin's henchman once again stated that the "conflict with the West" is developing "according to the worst-case scenario" and is allegedly getting out of control.

There is a constant escalation of the power of NATO weapons used. Therefore, no one can rule out the transition of the conflict to its final stage today, he said. Share

In addition, the scandalous Russian politician began to threaten Kyiv's allies, who had already allowed the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to attack the aggressor country of the Russian Federation with their weapons.

Western countries, which allegedly "approved the use" of their long-range weapons on the territory of Russia (regardless of whether we are talking about old or new parts of our country), must clearly understand the following: 1. All their military equipment and specialists who are fighting against us , will be destroyed both on the territory of Ukraine and on the territory of other countries, if attacks are made on the territory of Russia from there. Dmitry Medvedev Former President of the Russian Federation

He also began to claim that all long-range weapons are "directly controlled by NATO soldiers”.

Medvedev hinted at beginning of war with West

According to Putin's henchman, this is not "military aid", but, they say, the participation of Ukraine's allies in the war against Russia.

Moreover, the former president of the Russian Federation threatened that such actions of the West could well become a casus belli (pretext for war — ed.).

Such "individual assistance" by NATO countries against Russia, whether it is the control of their long-range cruise missiles or the sending of a contingent of troops to Ukraine, is a serious escalation of the conflict, Medvedev added. Share

In addition, he tried to intimidate Kyiv's partners with a response "of such destructive force that the Alliance itself simply will not be able to refrain from involvement in the conflict”.