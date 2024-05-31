Medvedev panicked after the West's final decision regarding Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev does not hide his irritation and fear after the Ukrainian Armed Forces received permission to strike Russia with Western weapons, including American ones.
Kremlin scaring world with nuclear war
Putin's henchman once again stated that the "conflict with the West" is developing "according to the worst-case scenario" and is allegedly getting out of control.
In addition, the scandalous Russian politician began to threaten Kyiv's allies, who had already allowed the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to attack the aggressor country of the Russian Federation with their weapons.
He also began to claim that all long-range weapons are "directly controlled by NATO soldiers”.
Medvedev hinted at beginning of war with West
According to Putin's henchman, this is not "military aid", but, they say, the participation of Ukraine's allies in the war against Russia.
Moreover, the former president of the Russian Federation threatened that such actions of the West could well become a casus belli (pretext for war — ed.).
In addition, he tried to intimidate Kyiv's partners with a response "of such destructive force that the Alliance itself simply will not be able to refrain from involvement in the conflict”.
Medvedev claims that it is about nuclear war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-