US First Lady Melania Trump received a response from illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to her letter regarding the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. Since then, they have had an "open channel of communication."
Putin directly helps Melania Trump return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia
Melania Trump stated this during an address at the White House.
Melania Trump noted that she has since had an "open channel of communication" with the Russian dictator regarding the well-being of these children, and the two sides have had several meetings and talks over the past three months.
Moscow provided photos and information about Ukrainian children who were returned to Ukraine in the last week, as well as information about "social, medical and psychological services provided to Ukrainian children."
Melania Trump assured that Russia "has demonstrated a willingness to provide objective and detailed information regarding the current situation" with the deported children.
The US First Lady noted that her work on the fate of kidnapped Ukrainian children will be an "ongoing mission" that is an "important initiative" for her.
She added that Russia has agreed to return home those children who turned 18 after deportation. The return of most children is planned in the future.
In July, US First Lady Melania Trump delivered a letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through her husband, Donald Trump, asking for the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children.
In the letter, Melania Trump said that in today's world, some children are forced to hide their quiet laughter, despite the darkness surrounding them.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
