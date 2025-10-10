US First Lady Melania Trump received a response from illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to her letter regarding the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. Since then, they have had an "open channel of communication."

Putin directly helps Melania Trump return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Melania Trump stated this during an address at the White House.

According to the US first lady, Putin responded to her letter in writing and "signaled a desire to work directly," and also provided details about Ukrainian children who are in Russia. Share

Melania Trump noted that she has since had an "open channel of communication" with the Russian dictator regarding the well-being of these children, and the two sides have had several meetings and talks over the past three months.

Moscow provided photos and information about Ukrainian children who were returned to Ukraine in the last week, as well as information about "social, medical and psychological services provided to Ukrainian children."

Eight children have been reunited with their families in the past 24 hours. Three of them were separated from their families and displaced to Russia due to fighting on the front lines. Five more were separated from family members on the other side of the border, including a little girl who was reunited with her family in Russia. Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump assured that Russia "has demonstrated a willingness to provide objective and detailed information regarding the current situation" with the deported children.

The US First Lady noted that her work on the fate of kidnapped Ukrainian children will be an "ongoing mission" that is an "important initiative" for her.

She added that Russia has agreed to return home those children who turned 18 after deportation. The return of most children is planned in the future.

In July, US First Lady Melania Trump delivered a letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through her husband, Donald Trump, asking for the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children.

In the letter, Melania Trump said that in today's world, some children are forced to hide their quiet laughter, despite the darkness surrounding them.

Mr. Putin, you can single-handedly restore their melodious laughter. By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than just serve Russia — you will serve all of humanity. Such a bold idea transcends any human differences, and you, Mr. Putin, are capable of bringing this idea to life with a stroke of the pen today. The time has come. Share

