Merz does not believe in the possibility of ending Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees almost no chance of a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations.
Points of attention
- Merz believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end only after one of the sides is exhausted militarily or economically.
- The Chancellor stated that arguments and pressure on Putin are unable to convince the Russian dictator.
Merz expressed pessimism about negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Merz believes that a war will only end when one of the two sides is exhausted, either militarily or economically.
Therefore, according to the Chancellor, the goal of European efforts is to "prevent Russia from continuing the war militarily and from further financing it economically."
Merz said he considered it "virtually impossible" to restore normal relations with Putin.
He also believes that "the Russian ruling clique cannot do without war in the near future."
Merz also quoted the American-French historian Astolfo de Custin, who, after extensive travels through Russia in the 19th century, said:
Russia is the most remarkable country for the observer in our time, because in it one can find both the deepest barbarity and the highest civilization.
The German Chancellor emphasized that this is still relevant today.
