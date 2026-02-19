Merz does not believe in the possibility of ending Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations
Merz does not believe in the possibility of ending Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees almost no chance of a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations.

  • Merz believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end only after one of the sides is exhausted militarily or economically.
  • The Chancellor stated that arguments and pressure on Putin are unable to convince the Russian dictator.

Merz expressed pessimism about negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Merz believes that a war will only end when one of the two sides is exhausted, either militarily or economically.

According to the German Chancellor, reasonable and humanitarian arguments will not convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Therefore, according to the Chancellor, the goal of European efforts is to "prevent Russia from continuing the war militarily and from further financing it economically."

Merz said he considered it "virtually impossible" to restore normal relations with Putin.

When I look at this regime and this blind, ferocious terror, I have little hope.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

He also believes that "the Russian ruling clique cannot do without war in the near future."

They have to maintain the war machine because they have no plan for what to do with the hundreds of thousands of soldiers, some of whom have serious injuries, who are returning from the front.

Merz also quoted the American-French historian Astolfo de Custin, who, after extensive travels through Russia in the 19th century, said:

Russia is the most remarkable country for the observer in our time, because in it one can find both the deepest barbarity and the highest civilization.

The German Chancellor emphasized that this is still relevant today.

We now see this country in a state of the deepest barbarism. This will not change in the near future, and we must accept it.

