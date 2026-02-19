German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees almost no chance of a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine through negotiations.

Merz expressed pessimism about negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Merz believes that a war will only end when one of the two sides is exhausted, either militarily or economically.

According to the German Chancellor, reasonable and humanitarian arguments will not convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Therefore, according to the Chancellor, the goal of European efforts is to "prevent Russia from continuing the war militarily and from further financing it economically."

Merz said he considered it "virtually impossible" to restore normal relations with Putin.

When I look at this regime and this blind, ferocious terror, I have little hope. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

He also believes that "the Russian ruling clique cannot do without war in the near future."

They have to maintain the war machine because they have no plan for what to do with the hundreds of thousands of soldiers, some of whom have serious injuries, who are returning from the front.

Merz also quoted the American-French historian Astolfo de Custin, who, after extensive travels through Russia in the 19th century, said:

Russia is the most remarkable country for the observer in our time, because in it one can find both the deepest barbarity and the highest civilization.

The German Chancellor emphasized that this is still relevant today.