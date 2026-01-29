Merz sees no chance of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Merz sees no chance of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU

Merz
Читати українською
Source:  Salzburger Nachrichten

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he sees no chance of Ukraine joining the European Union as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees minimal chances of Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.
  • Complying with the Copenhagen criteria is crucial for Ukraine's EU membership.

Merz rejects the idea of Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union

"Accession on January 1, 2027, is out of the question. This is impossible," Merz said after consultations between the leaders of the SPD and CDU/CSU in the chancellery in Berlin.

He explained that every country that wants to join the EU must meet the Copenhagen criteria. And as a rule, this process usually takes several years.

At the same time, Merz emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have a perspective that will pave the way for accession. However, this is a long-term process.

We can gradually bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. This is always possible, but such a rapid accession is simply inappropriate.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

Recall, in December 2025, the Financial Times wrote that in the event of a peace agreement and an end to the war, Ukraine would join the EU by January 1, 2027. According to media reports, this issue was discussed at negotiations involving the United States and European countries.

However, in the same December, the FT wrote that the EU was resisting, stating that accession by 2027 was still unlikely. The reason was that Ukraine had not officially completed any of the 36 stages of the negotiation process.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU — Kos announced a new format for technical negotiations
Kos
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU accession by 2027. Orban revealed a secret plan for Ukraine
The EU is discussing a secret plan for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?