Merz sees no chance of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he sees no chance of Ukraine joining the European Union as soon as possible.

Merz rejects the idea of Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union

"Accession on January 1, 2027, is out of the question. This is impossible," Merz said after consultations between the leaders of the SPD and CDU/CSU in the chancellery in Berlin. Share

He explained that every country that wants to join the EU must meet the Copenhagen criteria. And as a rule, this process usually takes several years.

At the same time, Merz emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have a perspective that will pave the way for accession. However, this is a long-term process.

We can gradually bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. This is always possible, but such a rapid accession is simply inappropriate. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Recall, in December 2025, the Financial Times wrote that in the event of a peace agreement and an end to the war, Ukraine would join the EU by January 1, 2027. According to media reports, this issue was discussed at negotiations involving the United States and European countries.