Merz sees no chance of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he sees no chance of Ukraine joining the European Union as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees minimal chances of Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.
- Complying with the Copenhagen criteria is crucial for Ukraine's EU membership.
Merz rejects the idea of Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union
He explained that every country that wants to join the EU must meet the Copenhagen criteria. And as a rule, this process usually takes several years.
At the same time, Merz emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have a perspective that will pave the way for accession. However, this is a long-term process.
Recall, in December 2025, the Financial Times wrote that in the event of a peace agreement and an end to the war, Ukraine would join the EU by January 1, 2027. According to media reports, this issue was discussed at negotiations involving the United States and European countries.
However, in the same December, the FT wrote that the EU was resisting, stating that accession by 2027 was still unlikely. The reason was that Ukraine had not officially completed any of the 36 stages of the negotiation process.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-