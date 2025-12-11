Ukraine's accession to the EU — Kos announced a new format for technical negotiations

At an informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (this body's competence also includes enlargement) on December 11, the EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine, which are not dependent on the Hungarian veto.

The EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine despite Hungary's veto

This was stated by Danish Minister for EU Affairs Marie Bjer and European Commissioner Marta Kos in Lviv.

Marie Bier expressed regret that the Orbán government never lifted its blockade, which forced other European countries to look for ways to circumvent it.

Many of us are disappointed that we were not able to officially open Cluster 1, but I am very proud that we managed to agree on the technical process — frontloading. Today we confirmed this new approach, and the next presidency, the Cyprus presidency, will be able to continue it… This means that the enlargement process with Ukraine’s participation has not stopped. Share

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos confirmed that Ukraine and the EU have now moved to a technical process, for which there is no risk of a veto from the Hungarian side.

Today, EU member states have given a clear direction for work... There is a list of reforms and no one can veto Ukraine's implementation of these reforms.

Marie Bier clarified that this path essentially means bypassing the Hungarian veto, but for a certain time. To close the negotiation chapters, it is necessary to obtain the consent of all EU members, and this cannot be bypassed.