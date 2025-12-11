Ukraine's accession to the EU — Kos announced a new format for technical negotiations
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine's accession to the EU — Kos announced a new format for technical negotiations

Kos
Читати українською

At an informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (this body's competence also includes enlargement) on December 11, the EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine, which are not dependent on the Hungarian veto.

Points of attention

  • The EU has introduced a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine, bypassing the Hungarian veto and ensuring the continuation of the enlargement process.
  • Despite facing obstacles from Hungary, Ukraine and the EU are moving forward with technical work to open negotiation clusters once the blockade is lifted.

The EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine despite Hungary's veto

This was stated by Danish Minister for EU Affairs Marie Bjer and European Commissioner Marta Kos in Lviv.

Marie Bier expressed regret that the Orbán government never lifted its blockade, which forced other European countries to look for ways to circumvent it.

Many of us are disappointed that we were not able to officially open Cluster 1, but I am very proud that we managed to agree on the technical process — frontloading. Today we confirmed this new approach, and the next presidency, the Cyprus presidency, will be able to continue it… This means that the enlargement process with Ukraine’s participation has not stopped.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos confirmed that Ukraine and the EU have now moved to a technical process, for which there is no risk of a veto from the Hungarian side.

Today, EU member states have given a clear direction for work... There is a list of reforms and no one can veto Ukraine's implementation of these reforms.

Marie Bier clarified that this path essentially means bypassing the Hungarian veto, but for a certain time. To close the negotiation chapters, it is necessary to obtain the consent of all EU members, and this cannot be bypassed.

Enlargement procedures require unanimity to open the negotiating clusters. We were unable to lift this blockade, but we chose a different approach… Even if there is a formal blockade, we can continue the technical work that needs to be done (within the negotiations). And then, when the blockade is lifted, we can very quickly open the negotiating clusters and close them.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban threatens EU with World War III due to Ukraine joining NATO
Orban Victor
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's EU accession. Trump could play a key role
Trump has influence over Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?