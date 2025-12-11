Ukraine's accession to the EU — Kos announced a new format for technical negotiations

At an informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (this body's competence also includes enlargement) on December 11, the EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine, which are not dependent on the Hungarian veto.
Points of attention
- The EU has introduced a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine, bypassing the Hungarian veto and ensuring the continuation of the enlargement process.
- Despite facing obstacles from Hungary, Ukraine and the EU are moving forward with technical work to open negotiation clusters once the blockade is lifted.
The EU announced the launch of a new format of technical negotiations with Ukraine despite Hungary's veto
This was stated by Danish Minister for EU Affairs Marie Bjer and European Commissioner Marta Kos in Lviv.
Marie Bier expressed regret that the Orbán government never lifted its blockade, which forced other European countries to look for ways to circumvent it.
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos confirmed that Ukraine and the EU have now moved to a technical process, for which there is no risk of a veto from the Hungarian side.
Today, EU member states have given a clear direction for work... There is a list of reforms and no one can veto Ukraine's implementation of these reforms.
Marie Bier clarified that this path essentially means bypassing the Hungarian veto, but for a certain time. To close the negotiation chapters, it is necessary to obtain the consent of all EU members, and this cannot be bypassed.
