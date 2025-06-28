Orban threatens EU with World War III due to Ukraine joining NATO
Orban threatens EU with World War III due to Ukraine joining NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Ukraine's accession to NATO means that World War III will begin.

  • Viktor Orban raises alarm over Ukraine's NATO membership potentially escalating into World War III.
  • Orban expresses opposition to Ukraine's EU accession, warning about the dangerous consequences of shifting the front line to Europe's core.

Orban again causes a scandal over Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukraine's accession to NATO would mean the beginning of World War III, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He wrote about this on his page on the X platform.

Ukraine in NATO? That would mean war with Russia, and the next day, World War III.

Viktor Orban

He also opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, saying that "reckless haste" would "lead to the front line moving into the heart of Europe."

This is not diplomacy, this is madness - you don't throw matches into a powder keg. We will not let them turn Europe into a battlefield.

Orban continues to terrorize Ukraine

