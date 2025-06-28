Orban threatens EU with World War III due to Ukraine joining NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Ukraine's accession to NATO means that World War III will begin.

Orban again causes a scandal over Ukraine's accession to NATO

He wrote about this on his page on the X platform.

He also opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, saying that "reckless haste" would "lead to the front line moving into the heart of Europe."

Ukraine in NATO? That would mean war with Russia, and World War 3 the very next day. Meanwhile, the EU’s reckless rush to admit Ukraine would pull the frontlines into the heart of Europe. This isn’t diplomacy, it’s insanity — you don’t throw matches on a powder keg. 💥

We won't… pic.twitter.com/1IMDSgALFF — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 28, 2025