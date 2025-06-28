Orban threatens EU with World War III due to Ukraine joining NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Ukraine's accession to NATO means that World War III will begin.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban raises alarm over Ukraine's NATO membership potentially escalating into World War III.
- Orban expresses opposition to Ukraine's EU accession, warning about the dangerous consequences of shifting the front line to Europe's core.
Orban again causes a scandal over Ukraine's accession to NATO
Ukraine's accession to NATO would mean the beginning of World War III, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
He wrote about this on his page on the X platform.
He also opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, saying that "reckless haste" would "lead to the front line moving into the heart of Europe."
Ukraine in NATO? That would mean war with Russia, and World War 3 the very next day. Meanwhile, the EU’s reckless rush to admit Ukraine would pull the frontlines into the heart of Europe. This isn’t diplomacy, it’s insanity — you don’t throw matches on a powder keg. 💥— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 28, 2025
We won't… pic.twitter.com/1IMDSgALFF
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-