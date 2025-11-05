Ukraine's EU accession. Trump could play a key role
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's EU accession. Trump could play a key role

Trump has influence over Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council draws attention to the fact that it is US President Donald Trump who can force Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to unblock Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Points of attention

  • The US sanctions on Russian oil companies have added economic pressure on Hungary, giving Trump leverage to influence Orban's decisions regarding Ukraine.
  • The Atlantic Council suggests that Trump's intervention could be pivotal in ending Budapest's blockade of Ukraine's EU accession, highlighting the importance of US involvement in European affairs.

Trump has influence over Orban

As journalists managed to find out, on November 7 in the United States, the Hungarian leader will do everything possible to strengthen his relations with Trump.

Not long ago, Orban was quite confident, as he prepared a meeting between American leader Trump and Russian dictator Putin in Budapest.

The head of the Hungarian government viewed the potential negotiations as evidence of his own diplomatic influence on the international stage.

But the Trump-Putin talks have been canceled, leaving Orban without that trump card. In addition, the US has imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies, and he has said that Hungary is now facing economic collapse.

Orban intends to seek an easing of these sanctions, although he has already received a rebuff from the head of the White House once.

In the current situation, Trump has the opportunity to increase pressure on Orban to allow Europe to take important steps as Ukraine's main partner.

This could be an ideal opportunity to end Budapest's blocking of Ukraine's EU accession process.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU prepares crisis meeting on frozen Ros assets
Negotiations regarding Rosactiv continue
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk
How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR and Russian rebels hit Iskander missile system and Russian air defense elements
AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new successes of the SSO and the rebels?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?