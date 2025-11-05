EU prepares crisis meeting on frozen Ros assets

A meeting of the heads of the European Commission and the Belgian government will take place on November 7. The main goal of these negotiations is to actively seek a solution for the use of frozen Russian state assets and the financing of a "reparations loan" to Ukraine in the amount of 140 billion euros.

Negotiations regarding Rosactiv continue

According to Politico, Belgium remains the main obstacle to the implementation of the European Commission's plan to use frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine without their final confiscation.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever has not changed his position on this issue.

He is very afraid that official Moscow will file a lawsuit because of this initiative and that his country will be forced to pay billions to the Kremlin.

During the EU leaders' talks last month, he actively demanded stronger assurances from his allies in the bloc to protect Belgium from the financial and legal risks that could arise after implementing this plan.

On November 4, deputy finance ministers failed to make progress in negotiations on a reparations loan, and the European Commission warned that time was running out. Share

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis made a statement on this matter: