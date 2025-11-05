EU prepares crisis meeting on frozen Ros assets
EU prepares crisis meeting on frozen Ros assets

Negotiations regarding Rosactiv continue
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

A meeting of the heads of the European Commission and the Belgian government will take place on November 7. The main goal of these negotiations is to actively seek a solution for the use of frozen Russian state assets and the financing of a "reparations loan" to Ukraine in the amount of 140 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission has warned about the urgency of finding a solution, as time is running out and delays could complicate the situation further.
  • European Commissioner for Economic Affairs stresses the importance of resolving the issue promptly to avoid potential legal and financial risks for Belgium and the EU.

According to Politico, Belgium remains the main obstacle to the implementation of the European Commission's plan to use frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine without their final confiscation.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever has not changed his position on this issue.

He is very afraid that official Moscow will file a lawsuit because of this initiative and that his country will be forced to pay billions to the Kremlin.

During the EU leaders' talks last month, he actively demanded stronger assurances from his allies in the bloc to protect Belgium from the financial and legal risks that could arise after implementing this plan.

On November 4, deputy finance ministers failed to make progress in negotiations on a reparations loan, and the European Commission warned that time was running out.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis made a statement on this matter:

The longer we delay, the more difficult it will be to solve the problem. This may call into question some possible interim solutions.

