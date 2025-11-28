Merz named a powerful lever to force Russia into peace talks

Reaching an agreement on frozen Russian assets would be a strong lever to force Russia to start peace talks.

Merz found a lever to put pressure on Russia

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint press conference with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Berlin on November 28.

Merz emphasized that in recent days there has been a new dynamic in the search for ways to end the war. Share

The Chancellor noted that the partners want to move forward on the issue of frozen Russian assets "as a sign of strength and as leverage to really force Moscow to sit at the negotiating table."

After the Belgian Prime Minister has once again outlined his position in detail, EU members will move on to specific discussions of legal texts, trying to find a common and acceptable solution for all, Merz said.

"In the end, we need everyone to realize: this issue is about the security of Europe, about the security of all of us," the Chancellor emphasized and added that it was he who, before the last summit, proposed financing Ukraine for the next three years with Russian assets. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

He expressed hope that a common solution would be found within the European Union and stressed the need to maximize pressure on Russia to end its war.

And for this, in my opinion, using Russian assets is a really appropriate and correct step. But again: we are looking for a joint solution with the Belgian state and with Euroclear, so that this can really be adopted in the European Union on the basis of a broad consensus.

Merz also noted that "the decision on the use of Russian state assets frozen in the European Union belongs exclusively to the EU and its member states."

Golob, in turn, said that Slovenia understands Belgium's position and its expectations for certain guarantees when it comes to the possibility of using these assets.

On the other hand, it is clear that this is the most powerful tool that Europe has in its hands and that Europe can use with the sole purpose of achieving peace and ending the war in Ukraine. Share

The Prime Minister clarified that these are not two different positions, but different ways of solving the issue. According to him, Belgium and the other member states, perhaps with only one exception (meaning Viktor Orban), all have a common goal, and this goal is to identify all available tools to achieve peace in Ukraine.