German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out the possibility of Russia's return to the Group of Eight, as envisaged in Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine.

"At the moment, I don't see any willingness among the six current G7 members that aren't America to readmit Russia to this group," Merz said at a press conference after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

He emphasized that a return to the G8 format can only be agreed upon on the basis of consensus.

As noted, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a similar view the day before, when he stated that there were no prerequisites for Russia's readmission. Share

Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 after the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, DW recalls. During his first presidency in 2017-2021, Donald Trump repeatedly tried to facilitate Russia's return to the G8.