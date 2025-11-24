Merz stressed the impossibility of Russia's return to the G7

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out the possibility of Russia's return to the Group of Eight, as envisaged in Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Macron firmly oppose Russia's return to the G8 following the annexation of Crimea.
- The G7 summit reaffirms its support for Ukraine and condemns Russia's actions, emphasizing the consensus among members in rejecting Russia's readmission to the G8.
- Discussions on Russia's potential return to the G8 highlight the ongoing economic pressure on Russia to cease its aggression against Ukraine.
Merz rejected the US idea of Russia's return to the G7
"At the moment, I don't see any willingness among the six current G7 members that aren't America to readmit Russia to this group," Merz said at a press conference after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
He emphasized that a return to the G8 format can only be agreed upon on the basis of consensus.
Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 after the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, DW recalls. During his first presidency in 2017-2021, Donald Trump repeatedly tried to facilitate Russia's return to the G8.
Following the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, all its members agreed to continue to increase economic pressure on Russia in order to force it to stop the war against Ukraine.
