Military aid to Ukraine. Finland announced a package worth over $200 million

Finland has announced its 28th military aid package to Ukraine, worth about 200 million euros ($217 million).
Points of attention
- Finland announces the 28th military aid package to Ukraine, totaling over $200 million, which includes artillery ammunition crucial for supporting military operations.
- The Finnish government demonstrates broad political support and national unanimity in providing assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of aiding a country in need.
- The aid package signifies Finland's commitment to not only supporting Ukraine but also strengthening its own domestic security of supply through an industrial support program.
Finland will provide assistance to Ukraine worth over $200 million
As noted by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen during a meeting with the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the contents of the package are not disclosed, but it will definitely contain artillery ammunition, which is in great need today.
The head of the department added that in Finland "there is broad political support and national unanimity on the issue of assistance to Ukraine."
During the ministerial meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation between the countries' defense ministries was also signed.
In addition, the Finnish government has launched a €660 million program to purchase military equipment directly from the Finnish defense industry for transfer to Ukraine.
