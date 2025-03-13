Military aid to Ukraine. Finland announced a package worth over $200 million

Finland has announced its 28th military aid package to Ukraine, worth about 200 million euros ($217 million).

Finland will provide assistance to Ukraine worth over $200 million

As noted by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen during a meeting with the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the contents of the package are not disclosed, but it will definitely contain artillery ammunition, which is in great need today.

The head of the department added that in Finland "there is broad political support and national unanimity on the issue of assistance to Ukraine."

It is also valuable that we managed to combine support for Ukraine with strengthening domestic security of supply through the industrial support program. Antti Häkkinen Minister of Defense of Finland

During the ministerial meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation between the countries' defense ministries was also signed.

In addition, the Finnish government has launched a €660 million program to purchase military equipment directly from the Finnish defense industry for transfer to Ukraine.