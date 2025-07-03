Military aid to Ukraine. Sweden provides over $150 million

Sweden will allocate 1.5 billion Swedish kronor (over $150 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about barrels for Archer self-propelled guns and other means

Sweden to provide new military assistance to Ukraine

This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson on the social network H.

The government has decided to allocate SEK 1.5 billion from support packages 18 and 19 for new military capabilities for Ukraine. This includes more than 10 new Archer artillery guns, long-range and underwater vehicles, as well as increased logistical support. Share

According to him, the Archer installation has proven to be very effective in Ukraine and therefore now needs new artillery barrels.