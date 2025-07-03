Military aid to Ukraine. Sweden provides over $150 million
Military aid to Ukraine. Sweden provides over $150 million

Sweden
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Sweden will allocate 1.5 billion Swedish kronor (over $150 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about barrels for Archer self-propelled guns and other means

Points of attention

  • Sweden is providing over $150 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including Archer artillery guns and other essential equipment.
  • The new military aid includes not only weaponry but also logistical support, such as Volvo and Scania trucks for enhanced transportation capabilities.
  • The decision to allocate funds for military capabilities in Ukraine was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson, highlighting the effectiveness of the Archer installation in the region.

Sweden to provide new military assistance to Ukraine

This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson on the social network H.

The government has decided to allocate SEK 1.5 billion from support packages 18 and 19 for new military capabilities for Ukraine. This includes more than 10 new Archer artillery guns, long-range and underwater vehicles, as well as increased logistical support.

According to him, the Archer installation has proven to be very effective in Ukraine and therefore now needs new artillery barrels.

Volvo and Scania trucks will also be purchased, as well as a new container system for faster and safer unloading of defense equipment.

