Sweden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth $1.6 billion

Sweden has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion Swedish kronor (about $1.6 billion), the largest package the country has ever provided.
Ukraine will receive new military assistance from Sweden
This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson.
The largest part of the package — 9.2 billion kronor — will go to military equipment, which Sweden will purchase under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.
Johnson later clarified that the package included support for Ukraine's air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.
Sweden recently announced “the largest rearmament plan since the Cold War” and increased aid to Ukraine
