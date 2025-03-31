Sweden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth $1.6 billion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Sweden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth $1.6 billion

Sweden
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Sweden has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion Swedish kronor (about $1.6 billion), the largest package the country has ever provided.

Points of attention

  • Sweden has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.6 billion, the largest aid in the country's history.
  • The aid package includes support for Ukraine's air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.
  • The majority of the aid, 9.2 billion kronor, will go towards purchasing military equipment under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from Sweden

This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson.

The largest part of the package — 9.2 billion kronor — will go to military equipment, which Sweden will purchase under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.

Johnson later clarified that the package included support for Ukraine's air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.

Sweden previously announced that it plans to significantly increase its support for Ukraine. In particular, in 2025, it decided to allocate more money to support Ukraine — 40 billion kronor (almost $4 billion) instead of the previously planned 25 billion. These funds will go to help Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

Sweden recently announced “the largest rearmament plan since the Cold War” and increased aid to Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden began to actively prepare for the invasion of Russia
Sweden began to actively prepare for the invasion of Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden provides Ukraine with a military aid package worth $1.2 billion — what's included
Ministry of Defence of Sweden
Sweden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?