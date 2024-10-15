Sweden began to actively prepare for the invasion of Russia

According to the head of the Swedish Defense Ministry, Paul Jonsson, the unexpected proposal to increase defense spending to 2.4% of GDP is related to the threat of a Russian invasion in the future.

A German intelligence officer warns that the Russian Federation may attack NATO by 2030. Strengthening civil defense, energy and transport networks in Sweden are important measures to prevent a possible invasion of the Russian Federation. The Russian armed forces are preparing to attack NATO.

Sweden considers Russia the main threat

According to the head of the defense department, the authorities of his country have no right to ignore the risk of an attack by Russia.

In addition, he emphasized that the Russian Federation "is the main threat to Sweden" and poses a threat to the entire NATO.

Right now, Russia's freedom of action is limited because its ground forces are bogged down on the battlefield (in Ukraine. — ed.), but we take into account that Russia is ready to take great military and political risks, Paul Jonson emphasized. Share

According to the head of the defense department, the additional military spending will make it possible to significantly strengthen Sweden's civil defense to give the Swedes the opportunity to cope with a "wartime situation".

In addition, the minister added that strengthening Sweden's energy and transport networks, its health care system and financial system are components of the goal, so that the country is not an easy target for Putin.

When Russia can attack NATO

The head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany, Bruno Kahl, recently shared his forecast on this matter.

According to him, it is the Russian Federation that poses a direct military threat to Germany. Kahl also warned that a major war between Russia and NATO could begin by 20230.

The Russian armed forces must be ready to attack NATO no later than the end of this decade, the head of German intelligence said during hearings in the Bundestag Parliamentary Control Committee. Share

As Kahl noted, Putin sees Germany as an enemy because the country is the second largest supporter of Ukraine.