Military cargo for the Russian army was discovered in Lithuania — what is known

Lithuanian customs intercepted shipments of military equipment intended for the Russian army. The trains were on their way from Kaliningrad to Moscow.

Several batches of military equipment for the Russian army were discovered in Lithuania

Among the discovered items were camouflage pants, camouflage nets and other military ammunition.

According to customs, these cargoes were probably intended for the Russian armed forces, which are participating in the war against Ukraine, and were repeatedly sent by public organizations from the Kaliningrad region.

The biggest find was made on October 2 at the Kibartai railway station. A batch of camouflage pants was discovered in the mail car of the Kaliningrad-Moscow train.

Earlier, from September 27 to 29, on the same route, customs officials detained several batches of camouflage nets.

The confiscated goods were handed over by Lithuanian customs to Ukraine as aid.

Lithuania supports Ukraine

The Lithuanian State Defense Council decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP for defense and security support to Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Today, at a meeting of the State Defense Council (Lithuania — ed.), we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support the security and defense of Ukraine.

He emphasized that Lithuania will continue to stand firm with Ukraine until victory, as it will always "support freedom."