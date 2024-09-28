Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there

On September 28, Lithuania announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported this on the X social network.

In particular, Lithuania provided logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and other aid, which will arrive in Ukraine this week.

The Lithuanian State Defense Council decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP for defense and security support of Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Today, at a meeting of the State Defense Council (Lithuania — ed.), we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support the security and defense of Ukraine.

He emphasized that Lithuania will continue to stand firm with Ukraine until victory, as it will always "support freedom."