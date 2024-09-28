Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there

Lithuanian MOD
military aid
Читати українською

On September 28, Lithuania announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes logistics equipment, ammunition, and laptops.
  • Lithuania allocated at least 0.25% of its GDP for defense and security support, demonstrating its strong commitment to Ukraine's independence.
  • The common goal of Lithuania and Ukraine is to support democracy and freedom in the region, with Lithuania providing significant military aid to Ukraine in the past.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania confirmed the aid package, highlighting the continued support and determination for Ukraine to achieve victory.
  • Lithuania's State Defense Council decision underscores the country's ongoing support for Ukraine and its dedication to standing firm until Ukraine achieves victory and freedom.

Ukraine will receive military aid from Lithuania

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported this on the X social network.

In particular, Lithuania provided logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and other aid, which will arrive in Ukraine this week.

Our support is unwavering, our determination is clear: Ukraine will win, because freedom always wins. Together to victory!

Lithuania supports Ukraine

The Lithuanian State Defense Council decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP for defense and security support of Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Today, at a meeting of the State Defense Council (Lithuania — ed.), we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support the security and defense of Ukraine.

He emphasized that Lithuania will continue to stand firm with Ukraine until victory, as it will always "support freedom."

As reported in April, Lithuania's support for Ukraine at that time amounted to about one billion euros, of which about 610 million euros was military aid.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will prepare a national evacuation plan due to the threat of Russia
Lithuania will prepare a national evacuation plan due to the threat of Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania provides Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers and all-terrain vehicles
new military aid
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 50 million euros
Lithuania will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 50 million euros

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?