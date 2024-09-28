Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there

On September 28, Lithuania announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive military aid from Lithuania
The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported this on the X social network.
In particular, Lithuania provided logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and other aid, which will arrive in Ukraine this week.
🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania strengthens Ukraine’s defence with a new shipment of military support: logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and more.— Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) September 28, 2024
Our support is unwavering, our resolve is clear: Ukraine will win, because freedom always prevails. Together, until victory! pic.twitter.com/AXie5htmcV
Lithuania supports Ukraine
The Lithuanian State Defense Council decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP for defense and security support of Ukraine.
This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.
Today, at a meeting of the State Defense Council (Lithuania — ed.), we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support the security and defense of Ukraine.
He emphasized that Lithuania will continue to stand firm with Ukraine until victory, as it will always "support freedom."
