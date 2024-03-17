Military intelligence dismisses Russian claim about shooting down a Ukrainian helicopter

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged destruction of a Ukrainian helicopter on the border. The Military intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) denied this information, saying that the crews of Black Hawk helicopters of the DIU continue their combat work.

The DIU denied Russian fakes about the destruction of the Black Hawk helicopter

DIU reports that all Black Hawk aircraft of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are in excellent working condition, and their crews continue to perform combat and special tasks.

Black-mouthed propagandists and their slave owners from the Kremlin, who spread fakes about the supposed downing of a military intelligence helicopter of Ukraine, should drink less. Share

The DIU also showed a video with American helicopters.

The Russian Federation claims to destroy the Ukrainian helicopter

Russian state mass media stated that the Russian occupiers allegedly shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a MANPADS "Verba" in Lukashivka, Sumy Region.

It seemed to be flying in the direction of the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region.

At the same time, one of the so-called Russian military correspondents said that an American UH-60 (Black Hawk) or Mi-24 was shot down.

It allegedly carried Ukrainian military personnel who were supposed to land in Kozynka, Russia.