The situation in Yekaterinburg, where more than 150 Russian soldiers staged a loud mutiny, has begun to escalate rapidly. Some soldiers are calling for mass suicide just to avoid being drawn into the war against Ukraine.

Military mutiny in Russia gains momentum

As it turned out, on February 28, Russian soldiers were forcibly detained in a tent camp in Yekaterinburg because they no longer wanted to fight against Ukraine.

This prompted the military to revolt, which the Russian authorities tried unsuccessfully to suppress.

On the morning of March 1, the men stopped contacting their family members, but it later became known that they were trying to board a ship and send them to the front.

Against this background, Russian soldiers called for mass suicide, just to avoid finding themselves on the battlefield again.

"Let's cut the f*ck off, veins, and everything, and let them send them away," one of the soldiers shouted during the clashes in the tent camp. Share

Previously, Russian soldiers recorded an appeal to the Kremlin and Russians, but dictator Putin's team is still ignoring these events in Yekaterinburg.