The situation in Yekaterinburg, where more than 150 Russian soldiers staged a loud mutiny, has begun to escalate rapidly. Some soldiers are calling for mass suicide just to avoid being drawn into the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The mutiny gained momentum after soldiers were forcibly detained in a tent camp for refusing to fight against Ukraine, prompting drastic actions to avoid being sent to the frontlines.
- The escalating military mutiny in Russia highlights the deep unrest and resistance among soldiers towards being involved in the conflict with Ukraine.
Military mutiny in Russia gains momentum
As it turned out, on February 28, Russian soldiers were forcibly detained in a tent camp in Yekaterinburg because they no longer wanted to fight against Ukraine.
This prompted the military to revolt, which the Russian authorities tried unsuccessfully to suppress.
On the morning of March 1, the men stopped contacting their family members, but it later became known that they were trying to board a ship and send them to the front.
Against this background, Russian soldiers called for mass suicide, just to avoid finding themselves on the battlefield again.
Previously, Russian soldiers recorded an appeal to the Kremlin and Russians, but dictator Putin's team is still ignoring these events in Yekaterinburg.
