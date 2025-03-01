Military mutiny in Russia. Soldiers called for mass suicide
Category
World
Publication date

Military mutiny in Russia. Soldiers called for mass suicide

Military mutiny in Russia gains momentum
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The situation in Yekaterinburg, where more than 150 Russian soldiers staged a loud mutiny, has begun to escalate rapidly. Some soldiers are calling for mass suicide just to avoid being drawn into the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The mutiny gained momentum after soldiers were forcibly detained in a tent camp for refusing to fight against Ukraine, prompting drastic actions to avoid being sent to the frontlines.
  • The escalating military mutiny in Russia highlights the deep unrest and resistance among soldiers towards being involved in the conflict with Ukraine.

Military mutiny in Russia gains momentum

As it turned out, on February 28, Russian soldiers were forcibly detained in a tent camp in Yekaterinburg because they no longer wanted to fight against Ukraine.

This prompted the military to revolt, which the Russian authorities tried unsuccessfully to suppress.

On the morning of March 1, the men stopped contacting their family members, but it later became known that they were trying to board a ship and send them to the front.

Against this background, Russian soldiers called for mass suicide, just to avoid finding themselves on the battlefield again.

"Let's cut the f*ck off, veins, and everything, and let them send them away," one of the soldiers shouted during the clashes in the tent camp.

Previously, Russian soldiers recorded an appeal to the Kremlin and Russians, but dictator Putin's team is still ignoring these events in Yekaterinburg.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian military staged a riot in Yekaterinburg
What is known about the mutiny of Russian soldiers in Yekaterinburg
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump is no longer our ally." France sided with Ukraine and Zelensky
Hollande challenged Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU hit over 1,400 artillery systems of the Russian army during February
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
the losses of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?