"Military targets were attacked". Russia falsely justifies massive strikes on civilians in Ukraine

The Russian Federation cynically “excused” itself for the recent attacks on Ukraine.

Russia cynically justifies massive strikes on civilians in Ukraine

In particular, on August 30, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, held a briefing during which he made a number of statements.

He claims that Russia continues to strike allegedly "exclusively at military facilities and facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."

During the spring and summer, such strikes were carried out on 76 important facilities. Priority is given to hitting enterprises producing missile systems and long-range UAVs.

According to him, in July and August, a series of strikes were allegedly carried out on key production facilities that were "involved in the creation of the Sapsan operational-tactical complex." As a result, design bureaus, workshops for the production of combat unit elements, control systems, and rocket engines were "destroyed."

It should be noted that on the night of August 28, the Russians carried out a combined attack on Kyiv, using drones and missiles of various types. The shelling resulted in fires, many damaged residential buildings, and dozens of civilian deaths.

However, according to Gerasimov, Russia allegedly struck facilities for the production of Sapsan and Grim-2 ballistic missiles and attack drones. In addition, the Starokostyantyniv, Vasylkiv, and Kolymya air bases were "hit".

And tonight, there were allegedly strikes on the Yuzhnmash enterprise in Dnipro, Motor Sich in Zaporizhia, and the assembly shops of a chemical plant in Pavlohrad. Share

In addition, as Gerasimov says, aviation equipment and infrastructure facilities at ten military airfields (Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk, Dubno, Voznesensk, Cherkasy, Kanatove, Kolomyia, Ozerne, Vasylkove, and Starokostyantyniv) were allegedly hit.