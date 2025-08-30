On August 30, the Chief of the General Staff of the army of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, summed up the results of the spring-summer campaign on the front in Ukraine and outlined plans for the fall.

Gerasimov cynically promised to continue the “SVO” in Ukraine

The details are provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The implementation of the tasks of the "SVO" by the joint grouping of troops will be continued by conducting offensive operations. Today we will clarify the tasks of the groupings of troops in the directions for the autumn period, — said Gerasimov in the released video. Share

Gerasimov called the main achievements of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine in the spring-summer of 2025: