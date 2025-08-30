Gerasimov cynically promised an autumn offensive by the Russian army in Ukraine
Gerasimov cynically promised an autumn offensive by the Russian army in Ukraine

Gerasimov
Source:  online.ua

On August 30, the Chief of the General Staff of the army of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, summed up the results of the spring-summer campaign on the front in Ukraine and outlined plans for the fall.

  • The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, has announced plans for an autumn offensive in Ukraine.
  • Gerasimov promised to continue the “SVO” in Ukraine, with offensive operations planned on Ukrainian territory.
  • The main achievements of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine during the spring-summer campaign include advancements in various regions and controls over certain territories.

Gerasimov cynically promised to continue the “SVO” in Ukraine

The details are provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The implementation of the tasks of the "SVO" by the joint grouping of troops will be continued by conducting offensive operations. Today we will clarify the tasks of the groupings of troops in the directions for the autumn period, — said Gerasimov in the released video.

Gerasimov called the main achievements of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine in the spring-summer of 2025:

  • "advancement in the Dnipro region, where seven settlements have been taken under control";

  • movement in the Serebryansk forestry;

  • capture of Chasovy Yar (denied by the Ukrainian Defense Forces);

  • fighting within the borders of Siversk;

  • allegedly a virtually complete blockade of the city of Kupyansk and control over "about half of its territory" (the DeepState interactive map shows only the northwest of Kupyansk in the "gray zone").

