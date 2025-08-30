On August 30, the Chief of the General Staff of the army of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, summed up the results of the spring-summer campaign on the front in Ukraine and outlined plans for the fall.
Points of attention
- The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, has announced plans for an autumn offensive in Ukraine.
- Gerasimov promised to continue the “SVO” in Ukraine, with offensive operations planned on Ukrainian territory.
- The main achievements of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine during the spring-summer campaign include advancements in various regions and controls over certain territories.
Gerasimov cynically promised to continue the “SVO” in Ukraine
The details are provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Gerasimov called the main achievements of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine in the spring-summer of 2025:
"advancement in the Dnipro region, where seven settlements have been taken under control";
movement in the Serebryansk forestry;
capture of Chasovy Yar (denied by the Ukrainian Defense Forces);
fighting within the borders of Siversk;
allegedly a virtually complete blockade of the city of Kupyansk and control over "about half of its territory" (the DeepState interactive map shows only the northwest of Kupyansk in the "gray zone").
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-