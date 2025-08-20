Russia has intensified its offensive in the north of Donetsk region — what is happening
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia has intensified its offensive in the north of Donetsk region — what is happening

CinC AF of Ukraine
Limansk direction
Читати українською

Russian troops are intensifying offensive operations in the north of Donetsk region, in particular in the Lyman direction.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops are intensifying their offensive in the north of Donetsk region, particularly in the Lyman direction.
  • Ukrainian units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back assaults and conducting active counterattacks.
  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky coordinates measures to strengthen defense resilience and provides comprehensive assistance to units in the Donetsk region.

Russia has intensified its offensive in the Limansk direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook following a working trip to units at the front.

I devoted the day to a working trip to units that perform combat missions in the Donetsk region. The hottest directions remain Pokrovsky, Dobropilsky, and Novopavlivsky. The enemy is also increasing pressure in the north of the Donetsk region, in the Lymansky direction.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, Ukrainian units are waging heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back their assaults and in some places carrying out active counterattacks.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke with brigade and corps commanders to obtain detailed information about the situation on the battlefield and in the management levels. Based on these reports, decisions were made to strengthen the resilience of the defense, he said.

The Armed Forces are aware of their great mission and are able to continue to carry out their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in the Donetsk region are receiving comprehensive assistance and reinforcements for this.

He thanked the Ukrainian soldiers, who in the most difficult conditions maintain their morale, maintain order, and destroy the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's summer offensive is close to final failure — experts
Russia's new offensive is running out of steam
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is no longer capable of independently conducting an offensive at the front
Russia can no longer fight without the help of allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?