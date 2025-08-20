Russia has intensified its offensive in the north of Donetsk region — what is happening

Russian troops are intensifying offensive operations in the north of Donetsk region, in particular in the Lyman direction.
Points of attention
- Russian troops are intensifying their offensive in the north of Donetsk region, particularly in the Lyman direction.
- Ukrainian units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back assaults and conducting active counterattacks.
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky coordinates measures to strengthen defense resilience and provides comprehensive assistance to units in the Donetsk region.
Russia has intensified its offensive in the Limansk direction
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook following a working trip to units at the front.
According to him, Ukrainian units are waging heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back their assaults and in some places carrying out active counterattacks.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke with brigade and corps commanders to obtain detailed information about the situation on the battlefield and in the management levels. Based on these reports, decisions were made to strengthen the resilience of the defense, he said.
The Armed Forces are aware of their great mission and are able to continue to carry out their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in the Donetsk region are receiving comprehensive assistance and reinforcements for this.
He thanked the Ukrainian soldiers, who in the most difficult conditions maintain their morale, maintain order, and destroy the enemy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-