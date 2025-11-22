Mindich and Zuckerman are officially wanted

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has officially put on the wanted list the defendants in the "Midas" case, Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman, who are participants in a large-scale corruption scheme.

As indicated on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the official date of the disappearance of Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman is considered to be November 20.

It is also indicated that they are persons who are hiding from the pre-trial investigation bodies.

As mentioned earlier, as part of the large-scale "Midas" investigation, which was conducted by the NABU and the SAPO, it became known that the defendants, under the guise of officials, laundered tens of millions of dollars from the Ukrainian nuclear energy operator Energoatom.

The scheme was not original: if a private business wanted to work with Energoatom, it had to pay a 10% to 15% kickback. Anyone who did not agree to corruption was immediately removed from the list of suppliers.

The organizer of the scheme was businessman, co-owner of "Kvartal-95" and former partner of President Zelenskyy, Timur Mindich (appears in NABU materials under the nickname "Carlson").