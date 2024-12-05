Minus more than 1500 soldiers and 13 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 748,950 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,506 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,472 (+22) units,

artillery systems — 21,023 (+21) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,020 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,977 (+31) units,

cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,843 (+97) units,

special equipment — 3,630 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 168 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 15 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Zeleny Gay and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Terni and Zarichny.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched four attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovto, Shevchenko, Pushkino and Novopustinka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Lysivka and Pushkine.