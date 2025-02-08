Mission accomplished. France showed a unique video with Ukrainian pilots

The French Army has published a video showing the process of training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters, which were recently received by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine on February 6, 2025.
- The organization of six-month pilot courses to fly aircraft demonstrates the deep cooperation between Paris and Kyiv.
What was the training of Ukrainian pilots on the Mirage 2000 like?
On February 7, the French army declared "mission accomplished."
Official Paris draws attention to the fact that this is another step in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the training of personnel on the Mirage 2000-5 by the French army.
What is important to understand is that on February 6, France handed over the first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine, the delivery of which was promised in 2024.
According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, France organized a six-month pilot course that started last summer to train pilots to fly the Mirage 2000-5.
