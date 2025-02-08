Mission accomplished. France showed a unique video with Ukrainian pilots

The French Army has published a video showing the process of training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters, which were recently received by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What was the training of Ukrainian pilots on the Mirage 2000 like?

On February 7, the French army declared "mission accomplished."

Official Paris draws attention to the fact that this is another step in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the training of personnel on the Mirage 2000-5 by the French army.

A concrete illustration of France's determination to support the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in all areas, the French military emphasized.

Mission accomplie !



Un pas supplémentaire dans l’appui aux forces armées 🇺🇦 avec la transformation de personnels sur Mirage 2000-5 par les armées 🇫🇷.



Illustration concrète de la détermination 🇫🇷 à soutenir @DefenceU dans tous les milieux.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 X 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/AdhzJAj364 — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) February 7, 2025

What is important to understand is that on February 6, France handed over the first Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine, the delivery of which was promised in 2024.

On board these aircraft are Ukrainian pilots who have been training in France for many months and will now join the defense of Ukrainian skies, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at the time.

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, France organized a six-month pilot course that started last summer to train pilots to fly the Mirage 2000-5.